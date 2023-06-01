Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Argentine meteorologist becomes first female head of UN weather agency

Argentine meteorologist becomes first female head of UN weather agency

AP |
Jun 01, 2023 04:10 PM IST

The World Meteorological Organization said Celeste Saulo received the necessary two-thirds backing from member states Thursday.

A leading Argentine meteorologist has been elected as the first female head of the United Nations weather agency. The World Meteorological Organization said Celeste Saulo received the necessary two-thirds backing from member states Thursday.

Celeste Saulo

Saulo has served as the director of Argentina's National Meteorological Service since 2014.

Also read: Shanghai records hottest May day in 100 years with temp soaring at 36.1°C

An experienced academic and researcher, she succeeds Petteri Taalas, who steps down after two terms as secretary general of the Geneva-based WMO at the end of the year. Saulo joined the WMO's executive council in 2015.

The agency plays a key role coordinating international meteorological work, an issue that has become increasingly prominent due to the weather extremes resulting from climate change.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
united nations
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP