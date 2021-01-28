IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Armed man arrested near US Capitol
world news

Armed man arrested near US Capitol

"Arrested was 71-year-old Dennis Westover, of South Charleston, West Virginia," the spokesperson said.
ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:38 PM IST
National Guard and US Capitol Police stand guard at the US Capitol on January 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. (AFP)

An armed resident of the state of West Virginia has been arrested near the US Capitol, Washington DC Metropolitan Police spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Arrested was 71-year-old Dennis Westover, of South Charleston, West Virginia," the spokesperson said.

The US Capitol Police (USCP) said in a statement that the incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon when a man exited his vehicle near the US Congress complex.

"The USCP Officer made contact with the suspect and asked if there was a gun in the vehicle, to which the suspect advised there was a pistol in the center console. The suspect was placed under arrest and transported to headquarters for processing," the statement said.

The man charged with carrying a pistol without a license, possession of unregistered ammunition, and unlawful possession of a firearm, the statement added. (

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP