Around 250,000 mourners attended Queen Elizabeth's lying-in-state: UK minister

Some 250,000 mourners attended Queen Elizabeth's lying-in-state at Westminster Hall in London, Britain's culture minister Michelle Donelan said on Tuesday.

Read more: BBC weatherman Tomasz Schafernaker's response to Queen having a ‘crush’ on him

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"It's approximately around the 250,000 mark. We're just crunching those final numbers," Donelan told Times radio. The full figures would be released in due course, she added.