As heavy as elephant, 5-feet wide: NASA reveals stunning details about meteor blast over US

What many residents across New England initially mistook for an earthquake, a falling tree or something even more unusual was actually a meteor exploding high above the northeastern United States.

This satellite image handout from the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at Colorado State University and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.(AFP)

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NASA later confirmed the cause of the mysterious booms and on Monday released more details about the event, which rattled homes and was heard across parts of Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

The meteor measured about 5 feet (1.52 metres) across, weighed roughly as much as an elephant, and was travelling at an estimated 42,000 mph (67,592.5 kph) when it entered the atmosphere, said NASA, according to a report by The Associated Press.

According to NASA, the meteor travelled about 26 miles (41.8 kilometres) through the atmosphere before fragments ultimately fell into Cape Cod Bay off southeastern Massachusetts.

Also Read | | Boston explosion update: What happened in Massachusetts today? Details of likely meteor crash

Earthquake, windy weather and other speculations

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{{^usCountry}} Before officials identified the source, residents offered a range of explanations for the mysterious noise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before officials identified the source, residents offered a range of explanations for the mysterious noise. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Many people in Massachusetts and Rhode Island initially believed an earthquake had struck or that a large tree had fallen nearby, the report added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many people in Massachusetts and Rhode Island initially believed an earthquake had struck or that a large tree had fallen nearby, the report added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Others reported that their dogs had become unusually agitated, while at least one person suggested the possibility of alien activity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Others reported that their dogs had become unusually agitated, while at least one person suggested the possibility of alien activity. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One resident from Peabody, Massachusetts, said the windy weather led him to believe a large tree had crashed into his house. However, when he stepped outside, he found several neighbours gathered in the street, all trying to determine the source of the booming sound. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One resident from Peabody, Massachusetts, said the windy weather led him to believe a large tree had crashed into his house. However, when he stepped outside, he found several neighbours gathered in the street, all trying to determine the source of the booming sound. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The incident also prompted a number of reports to the U.S. Geological Survey. Residents submitted accounts of shaking to the National Earthquake Information Center, agency spokesperson Steve Sobie confirmed. ‘Did you feel it page’ by NASA {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident also prompted a number of reports to the U.S. Geological Survey. Residents submitted accounts of shaking to the National Earthquake Information Center, agency spokesperson Steve Sobie confirmed. ‘Did you feel it page’ by NASA {{/usCountry}}

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Due to the volume of reports, the agency created an event page based on the number of “Did you feel it?” submissions received through its website.

However, Sobie said no seismic activity was recorded by the agency's instruments, indicating that the shaking was not caused by an earthquake.

Meanwhile, the American Meteor Society received dozens of reports from locations stretching from Delaware to Montreal.

Witnesses reported hearing the double boom, feeling the ground shake, or seeing the bright fireball streak across the sky, according to the society's program monitor, Robert Lunsford.

What happened?

While NASA initially confirmed that the disturbance was caused by a meteor, the agency revealed more remarkable details about the event on Monday,

The agency shared the details in a social media post on Monday, providing additional statistics about the rare event.

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According to NASA, a meteor exploded over the northeastern United States on Saturday, releasing energy equivalent to roughly 300 tons of TNT and triggering loud sonic booms that were heard across parts of the region.

The blast was powerful enough to rattle windows and shake homes in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, alarming residents and sparking widespread speculation about its cause.

NASA officials confirmed that the object was natural material rather than a satellite or piece of space debris. It entered Earth's atmosphere at approximately 2:06 pm local time on May 30.

Also Read | Double boom, equivalent to 300 tons of TNT: All about meteor explosion over Massachusetts

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NASA said it broke apart several miles above New England, releasing energy equivalent to around 230 tons of TNT — enough to account for the loud booms reported across the region.

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