Bangkok, Asian countries, including India, must accelerate a just transition to renewable energy and take the lead in shaping the Global South's response to the climate crisis, a global climate activist has said. Asian countries, including India, must accelerate transition to renewable energy

The Bangkok Climate Action Week 2026 brings together governments, climate experts, civil society groups and other stakeholders to discuss regional climate action and the transition towards cleaner energy.

Speaking on the sidelines of Bangkok Climate Action Week on Friday, Harjeet Singh, global convenor of the 'Fill the Fund' campaign and founding director of Satat Sampada Climate Foundation, said developed countries must also be held accountable for inadequate climate action and unfulfilled finance commitments.

"The conversations at Bangkok Climate Action Week make one truth undeniable: the world is suffering deeply under the weight of a fossil-fuel economy," Singh told PTI.

"We cannot merely demand action; we must lead by example and forge the blueprint for a resilient and equitable future," he added.

An event held as part of the climate week brought together governments, policymakers and advocates from South Asia, Southeast Asia and the Pacific to discuss ways to accelerate a just transition to clean energy.

Nithi Nesadurai, Director and Regional Coordinator of Climate Action Network Southeast Asia, said both Southeast and South Asia have examples of transitioning towards renewable energy, but greater regional coordination is needed to share experiences and good practices.

The discussions, part of Asia-Pacific engagement ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference in November, also focused on developing a just energy transition roadmap and strengthening regional cooperation.

The first international conference on transitioning away from fossil fuels was held in Santa Marta, Colombia, in April 2026, while the second is scheduled to take place in Tuvalu in July 2027.

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