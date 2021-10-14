Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Assailant kills several people with bow and arrows in Norway
world news

Assailant kills several people with bow and arrows in Norway

The police chief in the town of Kongsberg announced the deaths at a news conference.
Police officers investigate after several people were killed and others were injured by a man using a bow and arrows to carry out attacks, in Kongsberg, Norway,(via REUTERS)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 03:24 AM IST
AP | , Oslo

A man armed with a bow and arrows killed several people and wounded others Wednesday near the Norwegian capital of Oslo before he was arrested, authorities said.

“The man who carried out the act has been arrested by the police, and there is no active search for more people. Based on the information we have, there is one person behind this,” Oeying Aas said.

Police were alerted to the attack around 6:30 p.m. The community is 66 kilometers (41 miles) southwest of Oslo.

According to police, the suspect walked around the city shooting at people with arrows. An investigation is underway.

