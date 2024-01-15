close_game
News / World News / At least 13 injured in suspected Israel car ramming attack by two Palestinians

ByMallika Soni
Jan 15, 2024 07:40 PM IST

Israel Car Ramming Attack: The suspect from the city of Hebron has been arrested, police said.

Israeli police said a suspected car ramming attack by a Palestinian man from the occupied West Bank injured at least 13 people in Raanana.

Israeli police forensics personnel inspect a damaged car following a suspected ramming attack in the central town of Raanana.(AFP)
"A suspect in a stolen vehicle ran over a number of people, injuring 13," the police said in a statement. One woman was in a critical condition after the attack and has died, they added. The suspect from the city of Hebron has been arrested, police said. The police also informed that he had stolen the vehicle before carrying out the attack.

Citing witnesses, Army Radio reported that the incident may have been a car-jacking during which the stolen vehicle crashed.

"They went out together and in parallel, to two different locations, took two cars and launched a series of rammings," central district police chief Avi Biton said as per news agency Reuters.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility while Israeli TV showed scattered personal items on a pavement. Several children were among the injured, reports claimed.

Monday, January 15, 2024
