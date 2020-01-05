At least 28 dead in raid on Tripoli military school: ministry

world

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 04:24 IST

At least 28 people were killed and dozens injured on Saturday in an air strike on a military school in the Libyan capital Tripoli, a ministry spokesman said.

“An air raid on the military school of Tripoli killed 28 cadets and injured dozens more,” Amin al-Hashemi, spokesman for the health ministry of the Government of National Accord (GNA) said.