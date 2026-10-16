At least 5 killed, 16 injured in Houthi missile strike on Yemen presidential palace, says health minister

A Houthi missile attack on Yemen’s presidential palace in Aden killed five people and injured 16 others on Thursday, according to Yemen’s health minister.

Smoke billows from the presidential palace complex following an attack by Yemen's Houthis, according to government officials, in Aden, Yemen, October 15, 2026, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. (SOCIAL MEDIA via REUTERS)

The strike targeted military command centres inside the Al-Maashiq palace compound, which is used by Yemeni government forces and the Saudi-led military coalition supporting them.

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The attack marks a further escalation in Yemen's civil war, which has intensified following the collapse of a years-long truce and a renewed Houthi offensive.

Agence France-Presse (AFP), citing a Yemeni minister who spoke on condition of anonymity, reported that the missiles struck command centres inside the presidential compound.

Yemeni Health Minister Qasim Buhaibeh said the casualties included people guarding the site and civilian employees.

Yemeni prime minister condemns attack

Yemeni Prime Minister Shaya al-Zindani condemned the strike in a post on X, describing it as a “cowardly” act and accusing the Houthis of continuing their pattern of attacking civilian sites and civilians.

A government minister told AFP that al-Zindani was at the palace when the attack occurred but was not injured.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the minister, the Houthis fired three missiles at a command centre used by Yemeni government forces and two at a separate command centre used by Saudi-led coalition forces. The minister also reported Yemeni and Saudi casualties but did not provide a separate breakdown. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the minister, the Houthis fired three missiles at a command centre used by Yemeni government forces and two at a separate command centre used by Saudi-led coalition forces. The minister also reported Yemeni and Saudi casualties but did not provide a separate breakdown. {{/usCountry}}

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Houthi-affiliated media said the group had targeted the military operations headquarters at Al-Maashiq Palace, which it claimed was led by Saudi officers. The reports also said weapons depots belonging to the coalition had been targeted.

Also Read: Trump says Houthis are ‘behaving very badly’, hints at asking Erdogan to help Saudi Arabia amid attacks

Yemen's government vows to continue fighting

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Yemen’s cabinet said the attack would not weaken its armed forces’ efforts to defeat the Houthis, whom the government accuses of staging a coup. It also reaffirmed that Aden would remain the country’s de facto capital.

The Houthis seized Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, in 2014 and went on to take control of large parts of the country. Their advance prompted Saudi Arabia to lead a military coalition in support of the internationally recognized government in 2015.

The conflict continued for years despite a Saudi-led bombing campaign and a truce that took hold in 2022. Fighting has since intensified following the breakdown of the ceasefire.

Also Read: Houthi strike hits building at Saudi Aramco headquarters

Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia escalate

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The strike on Aden comes amid a reported increase in Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia.

Earlier this month, Houthi strikes on Saudi airports killed at least 19 people, most of them in the capital, according to the report.

Turki Al-Maliki, spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition, said during a televised briefing that the Houthis had targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh 20 times in October.

Al-Maliki said Saudi Arabia would continue providing air support to Yemeni government forces carrying out ground operations against the Houthis.