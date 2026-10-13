Trump says Houthis are ‘behaving very badly’, hints at asking Erdogan to help Saudi Arabia amid attacks

Erdogan spoke with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman by phone on Tuesday and condemned the Houthi attacks on Saudi territory. According to Turkiye’s Communications Directorate, Erdogan said Türkiye would continue supporting Saudi Arabia.

The developments came as Saudi Arabia prepared further military action against Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, while Turkiye signalled its support for the kingdom.

“Well, the Houthis are misbehaving very badly. No good,” Trump told reporters when asked about the group, as per Reuters . He did not announce any specific US military response, but his comments raised questions about whether Washington could become more involved as the conflict grows.

US President Donald Trump said he may ask Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to help Saudi Arabia as Yemen’s Houthi rebels step up attacks on the kingdom. Trump said on Tuesday, October 13, that he had spoken with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about the attacks and criticised the Iran-backed group for its actions.

The statement said Erdogan condemned the attacks “in the strongest terms” and offered condolences to those who had lost their lives. He also expressed confidence that Saudi Arabia would overcome the crisis.

Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement in August. Under the agreement, an attack on one member is treated as an attack on all three.

Turkiye has been considering ways to help protect Saudi Arabia, including air defence systems, logistics and technical support. However, its parliament has yet to ratify the agreement, meaning the full defence commitments are not yet in effect.

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said Ankara is assessing how it can help defend Saudi Arabia while seeking a diplomatic solution. He has also ruled out sending Turkish troops into another country to carry out attacks.

Also Read: 'Not acceptable': Trump after Riyadh airport attack kills 12, says he'll speak with Saudi Crown Prince

Saudi-led coalition warns civilians before reported Sanaa strikes The Saudi-led coalition on Tuesday asked civilians to leave the Yemen Petroleum Company’s Al-Sabaha Central Station in Sanaa ahead of what it called a “precision operation”.

Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki issued the evacuation warning, urging people to leave the site for their safety. Shortly afterwards, residents and media teams reported hearing explosions in the Houthi-controlled capital.

Houthi-run broadcaster Al-Masirah reported that Saudi-led forces had struck an oil facility west of Sanaa. However, the exact extent of the damage was not immediately clear, and there was no immediate Saudi confirmation of the reported strike.

The reported attack followed days of rising tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, including deadly attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

Also Read: Trump weighs joining the fight against Houthis after Saudi capital's airport is struck again

Houthis threaten Saudi oil facilities and airports Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree warned that any attack on Sanaa would bring a “tough and painful response” in Riyadh.

He also urged employees and civilians to leave Saudi Aramco facilities, Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport and an Aramco-linked refinery, calling the sites “a legitimate target”.

The warnings raised concerns about further attacks on Saudi energy facilities and transport links. The Houthis have also threatened retaliation as the Saudi-led coalition prepares additional military action in Yemen.