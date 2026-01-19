At least 10 killed, several injured after two high-speed train derail in Spain

At least 10 people were killed and several others injured after a high-speed train derailed in southern Spain on Sunday. The train jumped onto the track in the opposite direction and hit an oncoming train, Associated Press reported First responders search through wreckage after two high-speed trains derailed in Adamuz, near Cordoba, Spain. (Reuters)

ADIF, Spain's rail body, posted on their X handle informing that the evening train between Malaga and Madrid, derailed and hit a train coming from Madrid to Huelva, another southern Spanish city.

The incident took place near Adamuz station in Spain's Cordoba at 5:40 pm GMT (11:10 pm IST). The ADIF said that the Iryo 6189 Málaga-to-Madrid train was derailed from the track at Adamuz, crashing onto the adjacent track.

The train on the adjacent track was the Madrid to Huelva train, which was also derailed.

Train service between Madrid-Andalusia disrupted Further, it said that high-speed service between Madrid and Andalusia is interrupted after the incident. Meanwhile, commercial services between Madrid, Toledo, Ciudad Real, and Puertollano are operating normally. Iryo is an Italian-run private rail operator.

The Andalusia emergency services said on social media that all rail traffic had been halted and emergency services were on their way, including at least nine ambulances and emergency support vehicles.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia said on Sunday they were following "with great concern" news of a train disaster in southern Spain that had killed 21 passengers and injured dozens.

"We are following with great concern the serious accident between two high-speed trains in Adamuz," the royal palace said on X.

