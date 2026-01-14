A crane collapse derailed a train in Thailand, killing at least 22, reported AFP news agency on Wednesday, citing police. The train traveling from Thailand's capital to the country's northeast when the mishap occurred. At least 22 dead as freak crane collapse derails train in Thailand (X/@prdthailand)

The accident took place on Wednesday morning in the Sikhio district of Nakhon Ratchasima province, 230 km (143 miles) northeast of Bangkok, on the train bound for Ubon Ratchathani province, according to reports.

A crane working on a high-speed rail project collapsed and hit the passing train, causing it to derail and briefly catch fire, Reuters quoted local police as saying.