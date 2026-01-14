At least 22 dead as freak crane collapse derails train in Thailand

A crane collapse derailed a train in Thailand, killing at least 22, reported AFP news agency on Wednesday, citing police. The train traveling from Thailand's capital to the country's northeast when the mishap occurred.
The accident took place on Wednesday morning in the Sikhio district of Nakhon Ratchasima province, 230 km (143 miles) northeast of Bangkok, on the train bound for Ubon Ratchathani province, according to reports.
A crane working on a high-speed rail project collapsed and hit the passing train, causing it to derail and briefly catch fire, Reuters quoted local police as saying.
The fire was extinguished and rescue work was underway, police said.
Thailand's government Public Relations Department said in a post through its official X handle that the incident left many passengers trapped in carriages.
“Construction crane for high-speed rail bridge collapsed onto moving passenger train in Sikhiu, Nakhon Ratchasima this morning (14 Jan) at 9:05 am. Train derailed and caught fire. 30+ passengers injured, many trapped in carriages. Multiple rescue teams deployed,” the Thai government said.
While several reports put the death toll at 12, AFP quoted local police chief in Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thatchapon Chinnawong, as saying that at least 22 people were killed.