At least 50 people hurt after technical issue hits Auckland-bound LATAM flight

Bloomberg |
Mar 11, 2024 04:03 PM IST

The flight, on a Boeing Co. 787-9 aircraft, experienced a technical problem that caused a strong movement and resulted in some passengers being injured.

At least 50 people have been injured after a Latam Airlines Group SA flight from Sydney to Auckland suffered a mid-air incident.

A LATAM Airlines Brasil Airbus A319-100 plane(REUTERS)
The flight, on a Boeing Co. 787-9 aircraft, experienced a technical problem that caused a strong movement and resulted in some passengers being injured on Monday, the New Zealand Herald reported, citing an unidentified airline spokesperson. The plane landed at Auckland Airport as scheduled, it said.

READ | China Southern Airlines passenger throws coins into plane's engine, causes 4-hour flight delay

Auckland Airport confirmed an emergency service team and Hato Hone St John ambulance service are responding to a request for medical support from a Latam flight. A representative for Latam in Sydney didn’t immediately respond to a Bloomberg News request for comment.

About a dozen people were transported to hospital, including one patient in a serious condition, the ambulance service said. The flight was LA800, which typically stops in the New Zealand city before heading on to Santiago in Chile.

