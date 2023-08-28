At least 9 Iranian pilgrims killed in road crash in Iraq's Nassiriya

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aug 28, 2023 10:37 PM IST

One of the medical sources said 31 people, including women and children, were injured and five of them were in a critical condition.

At least nine Iranian pilgrims died and dozens were injured when a bus carrying them collided with a truck in the southern Iraqi city of Nassiriya on Monday, two medical sources said.

The bus was crammed with pilgrims en-route to the holy Shi’ite Muslim city of Karbala.(Representative images)

The bus was crammed with pilgrims en-route to the holy Shi’ite Muslim city of Karbala, the sources told Reuters.

