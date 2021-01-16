IND USA
At least five dead after suspected gas leak at Italian nursing home

The incident happened at the Villa dei Diamanti care home in Lanuvio, a town near Rome, Italian firefighters said in a post on Twitter. "Some residents have [been] killed, while others have been hospitalised," it said.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:26 PM IST
Firefighters talk outside a care home, where at least five people have died in a suspected monoxide poisoning accident, in Lanuvio, Italy, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli(REUTERS)

At least five people have died at a nursing home in Italy from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, local media and officials said on Saturday.

Seven people, including two health workers, are being treated in hospital for symptoms related to carbon monoxide poisoning, the ANSA news agency said.

"It's a tragedy," Interior Ministry Undersecretary Carlo Sibilia wrote in a Facebook post.

The nursing home was managing an outbreak of coronavirus after a health worker tested positive on Jan. 13, ANSA said, citing a statement by the Lazio regional crisis center.

