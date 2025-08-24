Search
Sun, Aug 24, 2025
At least one killed by gas cylinder blast in iconic Moscow toy shop: Report

Reuters |
Published on: Aug 24, 2025 03:32 pm IST

The blast occurred at the Central Children's Store, known by most Russians as the "Detsky Mir" toy shop.

MOSCOW: At least one person was killed on Sunday when a gas cylinder exploded in an iconic Moscow toy shop, state news agencies reported.

The toy shop building, which also houses a number of restaurants, shops and a cinema, has been evacuated. (Picture for representation/ AFP)(AFP)
The blast occurred at the Central Children's Store, known by most Russians as the "Detsky Mir" toy shop. It is located on the Lubyanka square near to the headquarters of the Federal Security Service (FSB), the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB.

The toy shop building, which also houses a number of restaurants, shops and a cinema, has been evacuated, Russian news agencies reported.

The Mash Telegram channel said that a helium cannister exploded.

