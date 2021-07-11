Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Atami mudslides: 9 dead, 19 missing so far, say Japanese authorities
Atami mudslides: 9 dead, 19 missing so far, say Japanese authorities

ANI | , Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 07:19 AM IST
Members of Japan's Self-Defence Forces search for missing people at the scene of a landslide following days of heavy rain in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture on July 10, 2021. (AFP Photo)

Japanese authorities on Saturday confirmed that nine people died and 19 others were unaccounted in Atami mudslides.

As per the officials, of the nine dead, eight have been identified and about 1,700 police officers, firefighters and Self-Defense Forces personnel continued the search for 19 others who remain missing, reported NHK World.

Rescuers continue to scour debris from mudslides that barreled through Atami City, Shizuoka Prefecture, one week ago, destroying homes and sweeping residents to their deaths.

The powerful torrents of mud gushed down a slope at around 10:30 am on Saturday last week in the city's Izusan district, damaging or wiping out about 130 homes.

The highest alert level on a scale of one to five remains in effect as small mudslides continue in the upstream area where the fatal mudslides are believed to have originated.

Roughly 570 people, including those who lost their homes, are sheltering at two hotels in the city, reported NHK World.

The city plans to monitor the situation on Monday and Tuesday to determine if people can temporarily return home to retrieve necessities.

The prefectural government is working to issue disaster victim certificates and secure public housing.

About 420 households remain without water, and the focus is turning to rebuild people's lives, reported NHK World.

