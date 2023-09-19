Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Australia declares formation of El Nino weather pattern

Australia declares formation of El Nino weather pattern

AFP |
Sep 19, 2023 11:50 AM IST

El Nino: Government forecaster Karl Braganza said an El Nino pattern had settled over the Pacific Ocean.

Australia's weather bureau declared on Tuesday the formation of an El Nino weather pattern, bringing hot and dry conditions likely to increase the severity of bushfires and drought.

Read more: Hardeep Nijjar killing: Canada identifies expelled Indian diplomat as ‘RAW head’

Scientists figure a natural El Nino, human-caused climate change.(AP)

Government forecaster Karl Braganza said an El Nino pattern had settled over the Pacific Ocean, coinciding with an unusual spring heatwave currently baking eastern Australia.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
Topics
australia
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP