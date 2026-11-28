International students applying for certain visas while already in Australia will face an additional A$1,500 charge from November 28, taking the standard Student visa application cost to A$4,000.

Australia raises onshore student visa cost. (Unsplash) more less

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The additional charge applies to eligible onshore applicants for the Student visa (subclass 500) and certain other visa categories under the Migration Amendment (Onshore Application Charge and Other Measures) Regulations 2026.

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The new charge comes on top of the existing A$2,500 standard application fee for a Student visa.

The Australian Government’s Department of Home Affairs lists the base cost at A$2,500, while the regulations set the additional onshore charge at A$1,500.

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In a media release issued on November 28, Universities Australia said the increase would further weaken Australia’s appeal as a destination for international students.

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{{^usCountry}} Chief executive officer Luke Sheehy said the latest increase was another blow to students and the country’s international competitiveness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chief executive officer Luke Sheehy said the latest increase was another blow to students and the country’s international competitiveness. {{/usCountry}}

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“Just when you think Australia couldn’t get any more expensive for international students, the Government finds another way to make it so,” Sheehy said.

He said some affected students could be only months away from completing degrees in fields such as nursing, teaching and medicine, adding that the government should help them finish their studies rather than introduce further barriers.

Sheehy also warned that frequent policy changes were sending the wrong message to prospective students, while other countries were competing to attract international talent.

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Universities Australia said international student commencements were already down 12 per cent. It described international education as a A$55 billion sector supporting around 250,000 Australian jobs and contributing to university teaching and research.

Who is exempt from the additional charge?

The A$1,500 charge does not apply to every international student applying from within Australia. The government’s explanatory statement lists exemptions for certain applicants.

Student visa applicants holding valid passports from ASEAN member countries are exempt, as are those enrolled in English Language Intensive Courses for Overseas Students (ELICOS) or non-award courses. Eligible applicants from specified Pacific-regional countries are also exempt.

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The charge applies to visa applications made on or after November 28, 2026, under the regulations. The government said the measure forms part of its broader migration reforms and is intended, in part, to encourage certain visa applications to be lodged from outside Australia.

Universities Australia said the economic consequences of making international education more expensive should be considered alongside the government’s efforts to strengthen the visa system.