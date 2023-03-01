Home / World News / Indian national shot dead in Australia's Sydney after he stabs cleaner: Report

Indian national shot dead in Australia's Sydney after he stabs cleaner: Report

world news
Published on Mar 01, 2023 07:59 AM IST

Australia Indian National Shot: Mohamed Rahmathullah Syed Ahmed stabbed a cleaner and then threatened police officers with a knife before being fatally shot by the police, the report said.

Australia Indian National Shot: The Indian national was shot dead by Australian police, the report said. (Representational)
Australia Indian National Shot: The Indian national was shot dead by Australian police, the report said. (Representational)
ByMallika Soni

A 32-year-old Indian national was shot dead by the Australian police after he allegedly stabbed a cleaner and threatened police officers with a knife, a report said. The report in Sydney Morning Herald identified the Indian national as Mohamed Rahmathullah Syed Ahmed while the Indian Consulate General in Australia said that he was from Tamil Nadu and was living in Auburn on a bridging visa.

Read more: Covid 'most likely' leaked from China-controlled lab: FBI director's assertion

Mohamed Rahmathullah Syed Ahmed stabbed a cleaner and then threatened police officers with a knife before being fatally shot by the police, the report said adding that he attacked the 28-year-old cleaner at Auburn train station in Sydney's west before arriving at Auburn police station about five minutes later.

Indian Consulate General in Australia told The Sydney Morning Herald, "The incident is extremely disturbing and unfortunate. We have formally taken up the matter with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, NSW Office as well as state police authorities."

Mohamed Rahmathullah Syed Ahmed was treated at the scene by paramedics after being shot and was then rushed to Westmead Hospital where he was pronounced dead, the report added.

Videos: 26 dead, 85 injured as two trains collide in Greece; rescue ops on

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Stuart Smith said that officers had just seconds to respond and were left with no choice but to shoot Mohamed Rahmathullah Syed Ahmed.

“I fully support these officers. It's traumatic. It's a significant incident at one of our police stations. There just isn't an impending time. It is immediate. He launches through the glass doors at the officers; they had very little time to react,” the police assistant said.

"Obviously, when someone armed themselves with a knife and stabs an individual and then tries to attack police, which is the CCTV footage, [it] is highly concerning. When that's involved, it triggers a number of intelligence responses and investigative responses which we're dealing with," he added.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
australia
australia
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out