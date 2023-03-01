Covid 'most likely' leaked from China-controlled lab: FBI director's assertion

The Covid virus most likely leaked from a lab in Wuhan in China, FBI director Christopher Wray said. "The FBI has for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan," Christopher Wray told Fox News in an interview.

“Here you are talking about a potential leak from a Chinese government-controlled lab. I will just make the observation that the Chinese government, it seems to me, has been doing its best to try to thwart and obfuscate the work here, the work that we're doing, the work that our US government and close foreign partners are doing", he said.

”And that's unfortunate for everybody," he added, saying that the FBI has specialists who focus on "the dangers of biological threats, which include things like novel viruses like Covid, and the concerns that they [are] in the wrong hands [of] some bad guys, a hostile nation state, a terrorist, a criminal."

China has been trying to block investigative work into the origins of the coronavirus, the FBI director asserted following comments from the US Department of Energy which recently assessed that the Covid pandemic was likely caused by an accidental lab leak in China which was included in an update to a 2021 document made by US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines’s office.

The National Intelligence Council and four other US government agencies have said that there is "low confidence" that Covid originated as a result of natural transmission from an infected animal.

The CIA and other government agencies remain undecided, Fox News reported.

