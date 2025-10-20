Australia, Israel PMs condemn arson attack on busy Melbourne synagogue

The prime ministers of Australia and Israel on Saturday condemned an arson attack on a busy Melbourne synagogue, which rattled worshippers but caused no injuries. Jewish neighbourhoods in Melbourne and Sydney have in recent months been hit by a wave of antisemitic vandalism.(AFP file photo)

Police are searching for a man who set the synagogue's front door ablaze on Friday night as around 20 people were eating a meal in observation of Shabbat, the Jewish day of rest.

The worshippers escaped unscathed through the back of the synagogue before firefighters doused the blaze.

"Last night's arson attack on the synagogue in east Melbourne is cowardly, is an act of violence and antisemitism, and has no place in Australian society," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement.

"It is to be hoped that the perpetrator is brought to justice urgently, and that he faces the full force of the law, and anyone involved in this attack faces the full force of the law."

Victoria state police said they were investigating the "intent and ideology" of the perpetrator.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the synagogue attack "reprehensible," and also said there had been a separate "violent assault" against an Israeli restaurant by “pro-Palestinian rioters” in the Australian city.

“I view with utmost gravity the antisemitic attacks that occurred last night in Melbourne,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

"We demand that the Australian government take all action to deal with the rioters to the fullest extent of the law and prevent similar attacks in the future".

Jewish neighbourhoods in Melbourne and Sydney have in recent months been hit by a wave of antisemitic vandalism.

Masked arsonists firebombed a different Melbourne synagogue last December, prompting the government to create a federal task force targeting antisemitism.