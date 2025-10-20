Search
Mon, Oct 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Australia, Israel PMs condemn arson attack on busy Melbourne synagogue

AFP |
Updated on: Oct 20, 2025 01:34 pm IST

The worshippers escaped unscathed through the back of the synagogue before firefighters doused the blaze.

The prime ministers of Australia and Israel on Saturday condemned an arson attack on a busy Melbourne synagogue, which rattled worshippers but caused no injuries.

Jewish neighbourhoods in Melbourne and Sydney have in recent months been hit by a wave of antisemitic vandalism.(AFP file photo)
Jewish neighbourhoods in Melbourne and Sydney have in recent months been hit by a wave of antisemitic vandalism.(AFP file photo)

Police are searching for a man who set the synagogue's front door ablaze on Friday night as around 20 people were eating a meal in observation of Shabbat, the Jewish day of rest.

The worshippers escaped unscathed through the back of the synagogue before firefighters doused the blaze.

"Last night's arson attack on the synagogue in east Melbourne is cowardly, is an act of violence and antisemitism, and has no place in Australian society," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement.

"It is to be hoped that the perpetrator is brought to justice urgently, and that he faces the full force of the law, and anyone involved in this attack faces the full force of the law."

Victoria state police said they were investigating the "intent and ideology" of the perpetrator.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the synagogue attack "reprehensible," and also said there had been a separate "violent assault" against an Israeli restaurant by “pro-Palestinian rioters” in the Australian city.

“I view with utmost gravity the antisemitic attacks that occurred last night in Melbourne,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

"We demand that the Australian government take all action to deal with the rioters to the fullest extent of the law and prevent similar attacks in the future".

Jewish neighbourhoods in Melbourne and Sydney have in recent months been hit by a wave of antisemitic vandalism.

Masked arsonists firebombed a different Melbourne synagogue last December, prompting the government to create a federal task force targeting antisemitism.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Australia, Israel PMs condemn arson attack on busy Melbourne synagogue
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On