Australia's massive plan to make cigarettes ‘ugly and tasteless’

Australia's health department suggested banning all flavored cigarettes and ordering tobacco companies to produce their products in "ugly" and "unattractive" colours aiming to reduce smokers in the country. Earlier, Australia has asked tobacco companies to stop using excessively "attractive" graphics for cigarette packets. Now, the country is concentrating on cigarette sticks.

Highlighting that the decisions are made keeping in view the aim to achieve a national daily smoking prevalence of less than 10 per cent by 2025, in just three years, and five per cent or less by 2030, Mark Butler talked about the country's plans.

Australian health minister Mark Butler said the country wants to take a step forward from plain packaging as the goal is to target the cigarettes which are there within the packet.

Mark Butler pointed out that there is an awareness that the tobacco industry has innovated but, “We want to remove that advantage that the tobacco industry has sought to find for itself.”

Mark Butler stated that he wants to be involved in the final designs but is also following leads of countries like Canada.

The new changes will include: use odd colours for cigarettes, health warnings directly on cigarettes, shape and size of the cigarettes to be standardized, additives in the cigarettes to be banned.

