Watch: Barack Obama pauses his speech to let a 4-year-old say a few words

Former US president Barack Obama interrupted his own speech in Atlanta to let a four-year-old say a few words, CNN report said. As Barack Obama and Senator Raphael Warnock urged Democratic voters to keep pushing an apparent head start in early voting in the Georgia Senate runoff against Republican Herschel Walker, the former president addressed a rally in Atlanta during which a child interrupted his speech.

Barack Obama repeated what the child said, "You say, “We have got the power."

“That's a four-year-old here. He is only four and he is making sense,” Barack Obama added.

“If they didn't get tired, you can't get tired,” Barack Obama told the crowd.

“When again and again you serve up bald-faced lies, that says something about the kind of person you are and the kind of leader you would be if elected to the United States Senate,” Barack Obama said.

Voters have already cast more than 1.4 million ballots amid an all-hands-on-deck push by Democrats to bank as many votes as possible.

“We've got to keep on showing up,” Raphael Warnock said, adding, “We've got to keep on voting. We cannot let up for even a moment. We've got to keep our foot on the gas all the way to victory.”

“I believe in my soul that Georgia knows that Georgia is better than Herschel Walker,” Warnock said.

