Australia, Spain, Sweden announce Covid-19 vaccine donations to COVAX

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that his country was making a further $50 million donation to the GAVI vaccine alliance's COVAX facility, bringing its total to $130 million.
Reuters | , Geneva
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 06:54 PM IST
Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez, who announced a donation of 15 million doses and 50 million euros to COVAX. REUTERS/Cindy Liu(REUTERS)

Australia and European countries announced fresh contributions to the COVAX doses-sharing mechanism on Wednesday in a bid to widen vaccination of people in low- and middle-income countries.

Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez, who announced a donation of 15 million doses and 50 million euros ($61 million), said: "Only by leading by example we will be effective in preaching solidarity." Sweden, Austria and Luxembourg were among other countries to announce new donations, as well. ($1 = 0.8205 euros)

