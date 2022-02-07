Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Australia to reopen its borders to international tourists on February 21. Conditions apply
world news

Australia to reopen its borders to international tourists on February 21. Conditions apply

Australia shut its borders for foreign tourists at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic to contain the virus from spreading rapidly.
Travellers wear personal protective equipment outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport.(Reuters / File)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 09:38 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday announced that the country will throw its borders open to fully vaccinated tourists from February 21. The reopening of Australian borders for international tourists will end after a hiatus of almost two years due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, one of the world's longest-running pandemic travel restrictions.

"It's almost two years since we took the decision to close the borders to Australia," Morrison told reporters. "Australia will reopen our borders to all remaining visa holders on the 21st of February of this year."

“The condition is you must be double vaccinated to come to Australia. That’s the rule. Everyone is expected to abide by it,” he added.

The states, however, will continue to be able to set their own quarantine rules.

Australia will be looking to boost its tourism industry with end of border restrictions for fully vaccinated foreign tourists. The hospitality sector Down Under has been hard-hit due to Covid-induced border restrictions and lockdowns, which was extended repeatedly in view of the emergence of new variants of concern.

RELATED STORIES

The tourism industry in Australia has been hart-hit, which, generated over $84.9 billion in annual revenue prior to the pandemic, according to Tourism Australia. The annual revenue of the tourism sector plunged by 41% in the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Australia and New Zealand had to suspend the trans-Tasman travel bubble after the emergence of the highly contagious Delta variant. The variant prompted the authorities to cancel major events in Australia. The border restrictions continued to be in effect while the Omicron variant rapidly spread across the world. As hospitalizations and intensive care admissions continue to decline in most parts of the country, the authorities are gradually easing the restrictions. 

(with inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
australia covid-19
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India U19 vs England U19 Live Streaming
Basant Panchami wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP