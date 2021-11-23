Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Australia to welcome vaccinated foreign students, workers
world news

Australia to welcome vaccinated foreign students, workers

From December 1, fully vaccinated eligible visa holders including students and skilled workers, can come to Australia without needing to apply for a travel exemption, a statement by the Australian government said.
“The return of skilled workers and students to Australia is a major milestone in our pathway back,” Australian PM Scott Morrison said.(AP)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 03:46 AM IST
Agencies | , New Delhi/washington

Australia on Monday announced easing of its strict pandemic-related travel restrictions from next month, a decision that is expected to help thousands of Indian students return to the country.

From December 1, fully vaccinated eligible visa holders including students and skilled workers, can come to Australia without needing to apply for a travel exemption, a statement by the Australian government said.

It said the visitor will have to be fully vaccinated with a “completed dosage” of a vaccine approved or recognised by Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration and hold a valid visa for one of the eligible visa subclasses.

The travellers will also have to provide proof of their vaccination status and present a negative Covid PCR test taken within three days of departure for Australia. The statement said travellers must comply with the quarantine requirements in the territory of their arrival.

“The return of skilled workers and students to Australia is a major milestone in our pathway back,” PM Scott Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

Shot 100% effective for adolescents, says Pfizer

Pfizer and BioNTech said on Monday their Covid-19 vaccine remained 100% effective in children 12 to 15 years old, four months after the second dose.

RELATED STORIES

The companies said that the new data, which involved 2,228 trial participants, will help support their applications for full approval in the US and worldwide. No serious safety concerns were observed in individuals with at least six months of follow-up after the second dose.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
australia coronavirus scott morrison
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Europe sees protests against Covid curbs

BTS become first Asian group to win Artist of the Year at the AMAs

Waukesha Christmas parade: Driver to be charged with ‘intentional homicide’

HT This Day: Nov 23, 1963 – President Kennedy is assassinated
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Pathankot Grenade attack
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Andhra Pradesh Rainfall
American Music Awardss 2021
Mulayam Singh Yadav
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP