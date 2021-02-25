IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Australia-Facebook tussle: Tech giant to pay $1bn over 3 yrs to news companies
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Facebook said on Tuesday that the changes allow it to choose publishers it will support and indicated that it will now start striking such deals in Australia.(Stock image: Getty)
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Facebook said on Tuesday that the changes allow it to choose publishers it will support and indicated that it will now start striking such deals in Australia.(Stock image: Getty)
world news

Australia-Facebook tussle: Tech giant to pay $1bn over 3 yrs to news companies

The social giant, which has been tussling with Australia over a law that would make social platforms pay news organisations, said it has invested $600 million since 2018 in news.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Menlo Park, San Francisco
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:18 AM IST

Facebook, following in Google's footsteps, says it plans to invest $1 billion to "support the news industry” over the next three years.

The social networking giant, which has been tussling with Australia over a law that would make social platforms pay news organisations, said it has invested $600 million since 2018 in news.

Google said in October that it would pay publishers $1 billion over the next three years.

News companies want Google and Facebook to pay for the news that appears on their platforms. Governments in Europe and Australia are increasingly sympathetic to this point of view. The two tech companies suck up the majority of US digital advertising dollars, which — among other problems — has hurt publishers.

Also read| Australia passes code to force Google, Facebook pay media companies for content

Facebook said on Tuesday it would lift a ban on news links in Australian after the government agreed to tweak proposed legislation that would help publishers negotiate payments with Facebook and Google. Facebook was criticised for its ban, which also temporarily cut access to government pandemic, public health and emergency services on the social networking site.

Facebook said Tuesday that the changes allow it to choose which publishers it will support and indicated that it will now start striking such deals in Australia.

Google had already been signing content licensing deals with Australian media companies, and says that it has arrangements with more than 50 publishers in the country and more than 500 globally.

There may be more such regulation in other countries. Microsoft is working with European publishers to push big tech platforms to pay for news. European Union countries are working on adopting copyright rules that allow news companies and publishers to negotiate payments.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
australia facebook inc
Close
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Facebook said on Tuesday that the changes allow it to choose publishers it will support and indicated that it will now start striking such deals in Australia.(Stock image: Getty)
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Facebook said on Tuesday that the changes allow it to choose publishers it will support and indicated that it will now start striking such deals in Australia.(Stock image: Getty)
world news

Australia-Facebook tussle: Tech giant to pay $1bn over 3 yrs to news companies

PTI, Menlo Park, San Francisco
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:18 AM IST
The social giant, which has been tussling with Australia over a law that would make social platforms pay news organisations, said it has invested $600 million since 2018 in news.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tanden, 50, head of the left-leaning think tank Center for American Progress, has ties to Hillary Clinton and would be the first South Asian woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget.(REUTERS)
Tanden, 50, head of the left-leaning think tank Center for American Progress, has ties to Hillary Clinton and would be the first South Asian woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget.(REUTERS)
world news

Biden to put Tanden in another post should her nomination fail

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:43 AM IST
Klain said the White House is “fighting our guts out to get her confirmed” and hoping one Republican would offer support after West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin said he would vote against her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Pakistani government has recently re-approached Chinese officials on the issue but no information has leaked out in the public domain on their exchanges. (Reuters/HT Archive)
The Pakistani government has recently re-approached Chinese officials on the issue but no information has leaked out in the public domain on their exchanges. (Reuters/HT Archive)
world news

Pak caught in China's debt-trap diplomacy, seeks relief from 'iron ally': Report

ANI, Islamabad
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:41 AM IST
Pakistani officials are also reportedly asking their Chinese counterparts to decelerate agreed plans to build even more power plants that would add to the overcapacity problem.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Biden revoked a proclamation from his predecessor that blocked many green card applicants from entering US.(Bloomberg)
U.S. President Joe Biden in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Biden revoked a proclamation from his predecessor that blocked many green card applicants from entering US.(Bloomberg)
world news

Biden rescinds Trump visa ban, bringing relief to many green card applicants

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:32 AM IST
Former President Donald Trump issued the ban last year, saying it was needed to protect US workers amid high unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indonesia's interventions have raised suspicion among Myanmar democracy activists who fear dealing with the junta would confer legitimacy on it and its bid to scrap the November election.(REUTERS)
Indonesia's interventions have raised suspicion among Myanmar democracy activists who fear dealing with the junta would confer legitimacy on it and its bid to scrap the November election.(REUTERS)
world news

Myanmar students, doctors plan more protests against military rule

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:46 AM IST
Malaysia is home to more than 154,000 asylum-seekers from Myanmar and several Malaysian lawmakers and rights groups on Wednesday called on the government to explain its deportation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As all deadlines for the action plan had expired, the FATF had urged Pakistan to deliver on all 27 points by February 2021.(REUTERS)
As all deadlines for the action plan had expired, the FATF had urged Pakistan to deliver on all 27 points by February 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

Pakistan awaits FATF ruling on terror

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:43 AM IST
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will conclude its three-day virtual plenary meeting on Thursday, following several rounds of meetings of its working groups since February 11.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Facebook on Wednesday pledged to invest at least $1 billion in the news industry over the next three years. (AFP)
Facebook on Wednesday pledged to invest at least $1 billion in the news industry over the next three years. (AFP)
world news

Australian MPs to okay changes to new pay-for-news law

By HT Correspondent, Canberra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:39 AM IST
The government introduced amendments to the so-called Media Bargaining Code after Facebook last week escalated a dispute over the new laws by blocking Australian users from sharing and viewing news content on its popular social media platform.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Local representatives of the WHO and the United Nation’s children’s agency Unicef described the vaccines’ “momentous” arrival as a critical step in bringing the coronavirus pandemic to an end.(AFP)
Local representatives of the WHO and the United Nation’s children’s agency Unicef described the vaccines’ “momentous” arrival as a critical step in bringing the coronavirus pandemic to an end.(AFP)
world news

World’s first doses of Covax jabs rolled out

By HT Correspondent, Accra/geneva
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:35 AM IST
Almost a year after the World Health Organization (WHO) had first described the coronavirus as a global pandemic, a flight carrying 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India landed in Ghana’s capital Accra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Johnson &amp; Johnson vaccine was tried out on more than 44,000 people, aged 18 and older, in multiple countries.(MINT_PRINT)
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was tried out on more than 44,000 people, aged 18 and older, in multiple countries.(MINT_PRINT)
world news

J&J’s Covid-19 vaccine closes in on FDA’s nod

By Yashwant Raj, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:33 AM IST
Johnson & Johnson's (J&J’s) one-shot vaccine could join Pfizer and Moderna’s shots as early as this week in the battle against a pandemic that has killed more than half a million people in the United States, a grim milestone crossed earlier this week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A closed shop on Oxford Street near the Marble Arch landmark in London, U.K., on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Oxford Street. (Bloomberg)
A closed shop on Oxford Street near the Marble Arch landmark in London, U.K., on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Oxford Street. (Bloomberg)
world news

UK business lobby concerned over negative outlook of consumer services firms

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:00 AM IST
CBI said its measure of sentiment among business and professional services firms leapt to +23% in 3 months to February from -21% in the previous 3 months, strongest rise since 2015.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The U.S. Capitol Building is pictured on the fifth day of the impeachment trial of former US President Donald Trump. It has been closed to the public since last spring because of the Covid-19 pandemic.(REUTERS/ File Photo)
The U.S. Capitol Building is pictured on the fifth day of the impeachment trial of former US President Donald Trump. It has been closed to the public since last spring because of the Covid-19 pandemic.(REUTERS/ File Photo)
world news

Fencing, tightened security at Capitol staying in place for now

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:45 AM IST
The Capitol has been closed to the public since last spring because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Following the Jan. 6 riot, security was tightened significantly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
United Airlines Flight 328 made an emergency landing in Denver when its right Pratt and Whitney PW4000 series engine failed with a loud bang only minutes after takeoff.(AP)
United Airlines Flight 328 made an emergency landing in Denver when its right Pratt and Whitney PW4000 series engine failed with a loud bang only minutes after takeoff.(AP)
world news

FAA met to discuss more frequent engine inspections days before Denver incident

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:43 AM IST
The Federal Aviation Administration review was prompted after a December failure of a PW4000 series engine on another Boeing 777-200 in Japan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The winter storm nightmare knocked out power to more than 4 million customers across the state. Several retail electricity providers “are currently in payment breach” under Ercot protocols.(AP/ File photo)
The winter storm nightmare knocked out power to more than 4 million customers across the state. Several retail electricity providers “are currently in payment breach” under Ercot protocols.(AP/ File photo)
world news

Texas power companies face liquidity crisis as bills mount, board leaders resign

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:18 AM IST
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is working to manage ongoing financial stress in the power market as several billions of dollars in invoices are still outstanding from previous event.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone. Facebook had cut off news in Australia last week amid tense negotiations with the government.(Reuters / Representative image)
A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone. Facebook had cut off news in Australia last week amid tense negotiations with the government.(Reuters / Representative image)
world news

Australia passes landmark law requiring Google, Facebook to pay for news

Reuters, Sydney
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:59 AM IST
The new code makes Australia the first country where a government arbitrator will set the rates tech giants have to pay if negotiations with media companies fail.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Healthcare workers move a Covid-19 patient to the Motol hospital in Prague, Czech Republic. Given the spread, the health ministry imposed a travel ban to several African and South American countries after the new S. African variant. (AP/ File photo)
Healthcare workers move a Covid-19 patient to the Motol hospital in Prague, Czech Republic. Given the spread, the health ministry imposed a travel ban to several African and South American countries after the new S. African variant. (AP/ File photo)
world news

Czech Republic bans travel to South Africa, Brazil due to Covid-19 variants

Reuters, Prague
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:06 AM IST
The health ministry said the travel ban would be in effect from Feb. 26 to April 11, with some exceptions. It includes countries such as Brazil, South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania and others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac