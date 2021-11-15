Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Australian kids aged 5-11 could get Covid vaccines in January
world news

Australian kids aged 5-11 could get Covid vaccines in January

The program isn’t expected to ramp up until later in January as people return from summer holidays and schools reopen, the report said.
A nurse immuniser administers the AstraZeneca vaccine to a patient at a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination clinic in Sydney, Australia.(REUTERS)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 06:59 AM IST
Bloomberg |

Australia could begin its rollout of Covid-19 vaccines for children aged 5-11 in January, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

In the clearest signal yet from the government for a start date, Covid-19 Taskforce Commander Lieutenant General John Frewen said doses of the Pfizer Inc. vaccine have been secured but aren’t yet in the country, according to an interview cited in the newspaper. 

The program isn’t expected to ramp up until later in January as people return from summer holidays and schools reopen, the report said. Infants might be eligible for vaccinations soon after, when results are expected from clinical trials. 

Topics
australia
