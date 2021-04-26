Home / World News / Australia's Perth to exit Covid-19 lockdown
Australia's Perth to exit Covid-19 lockdown

Perth and the Peel region were placed into a hard lockdown from Saturday after an infected traveller from overseas, who likely contracted the novel coronavirus during his two-week quarantine in a Perth hotel, visited several venues while unknowingly infectious.
APR 26, 2021
Commuters wearing protective face masks in accordance with new public health regulations for riding public transit depart a train station in the wake of a coronavirus disease in Australia.(Reuters)

The government of Western Australia state said it will lift a three-day Covid-19 lockdown in Perth and neighbouring Peel region as planned from midnight on Monday after no new cases were found in the past two days.

"The short three-day lockdown has done the job it was designed to do," state Premier Mark McGowan told reporters in Perth. "It was a circuit-breaker we needed to limit community spread and keep our community healthy."

Two million people in Perth and Peel's near 150,000 residents were ordered to stay home until 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, except for essential work, healthcare, grocery shopping or exercise.

People can leave their homes when the lockdown ends but will have to wear masks at all times. Home gatherings will be limited to 20 guests while restaurants and supermarkets will need to follow strict social-distancing rules.

These interim restrictions will remain until Friday night, McGowan said, when they would be reviewed.

Snap lockdowns, speedy tracking systems and border closures have helped Australia keep its Covid-19 numbers relatively low, with just over 29,600 cases and 910 deaths.

