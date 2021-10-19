Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Awaiting more information on Covaxin: WHO

Published on Oct 19, 2021 12:27 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday said it cannot cut corners to recommend Covaxin’s inclusion in the Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for vaccination against coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The UN health agency said it is expecting one additional piece of information from Covaxin manufacturer, Bharat Biotech, which has been submitting data to the WHO on a rolling basis.

“We are aware many people are waiting for WHO’s recommendation for Covaxin to be included in the #COVID19 Emergency Use Listing, but we cannot cut corners - before recommending a product for emergency use, we must evaluate it thoroughly to make sure it is safe and effective,” the WHO said in a series of tweets.

The WHO’s nod for Covaxin’s emergency use authorisation is necessary for its widespread acceptability as a safe and effective vaccine. “The timeframe for the WHO Emergency Use Listing procedure is dependent on how quickly a company producing the vaccine is able to provide the data required for WHO to evaluate the vaccine’s quality, safety, efficacy and its suitability for low- and middle-income countries,” the WHO tweeted.

