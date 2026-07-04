Khamenei funeral LIVE: Iran officially begins public funeral ceremony for slain supreme leader

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral LIVE: Iran officially began six days of public funeral ceremonies for former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday morning, state television reported. The funeral processions will later continue in Iraq before his burial. ...Read More

Iranian authorities say they expect between 15 and 20 million people to take part in the events in Tehran alone over the next three days.

The funeral ceremonies will commemorate Khamenei, who led the Islamic Republic from 1989 until he was killed at the age of 86 on the first day of the United States and Israeli war with Iran on February 28.

The events are expected to be closely watched for any public appearance by Khamenei's son and successor, Mojtaba Khamenei. He was named Supreme Leader a week after his father's death but has not yet appeared in public.

By Friday evening, hundreds of supporters of the Islamic Republic had already gathered outside Tehran's Grand Mosalla religious complex, waiting for it to open to the public at 6 am local time on Saturday.

Khamenei's funeral to last several days

His body will lie in state at Tehran's Grand Mosalla on Saturday and Sunday. On Monday, it will be taken in a funeral procession through the streets of Tehran before being moved to the Shia seminary city of Qom, about 120 kilometres south of the capital. Funeral ceremonies will continue there on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Khamenei's body will be taken to Karbala in Iraq, home to the shrine of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, who is regarded by Shia Muslims as a symbol of resistance.

The day also marks the anniversary of the protests against Khamenei's rule, during which thousands of people were killed by security forces.

After the ceremonies in Karbala, Khamenei's body will be taken to Mashhad, Iran's second largest city.

Khamenei to be buried at Imam Reza shrine

Iranian authorities have said Khamenei will be buried at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad.

Imam Reza was the eighth Imam in Shia Islam. The shrine attracts millions of pilgrims every year, and a hadith, or saying, says that those who visit it seeking relief from sorrow or forgiveness for their sins will find comfort.

Several prominent Shia clerics have been buried at the shrine, including former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash in 2024.