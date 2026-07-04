Khamenei funeral LIVE: Iran officially begins public funeral ceremony for slain supreme leader
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral LIVE: Iran officially began six days of public funeral ceremonies for former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday morning, state television reported. The funeral processions will later continue in Iraq before his burial.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral LIVE: Iran officially began six days of public funeral ceremonies for former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday morning, state television reported. The funeral processions will later continue in Iraq before his burial. ...Read More
Iranian authorities say they expect between 15 and 20 million people to take part in the events in Tehran alone over the next three days.
The funeral ceremonies will commemorate Khamenei, who led the Islamic Republic from 1989 until he was killed at the age of 86 on the first day of the United States and Israeli war with Iran on February 28.
The events are expected to be closely watched for any public appearance by Khamenei's son and successor, Mojtaba Khamenei. He was named Supreme Leader a week after his father's death but has not yet appeared in public.
By Friday evening, hundreds of supporters of the Islamic Republic had already gathered outside Tehran's Grand Mosalla religious complex, waiting for it to open to the public at 6 am local time on Saturday.
Khamenei's funeral to last several days
His body will lie in state at Tehran's Grand Mosalla on Saturday and Sunday. On Monday, it will be taken in a funeral procession through the streets of Tehran before being moved to the Shia seminary city of Qom, about 120 kilometres south of the capital. Funeral ceremonies will continue there on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Khamenei's body will be taken to Karbala in Iraq, home to the shrine of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, who is regarded by Shia Muslims as a symbol of resistance.
The day also marks the anniversary of the protests against Khamenei's rule, during which thousands of people were killed by security forces.
After the ceremonies in Karbala, Khamenei's body will be taken to Mashhad, Iran's second largest city.
Khamenei to be buried at Imam Reza shrine
Iranian authorities have said Khamenei will be buried at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad.
Imam Reza was the eighth Imam in Shia Islam. The shrine attracts millions of pilgrims every year, and a hadith, or saying, says that those who visit it seeking relief from sorrow or forgiveness for their sins will find comfort.
Several prominent Shia clerics have been buried at the shrine, including former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash in 2024.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sat, 04 Jul 2026 08:57:41 am
Ali Khamenei funeral LIVE: ‘Death to America’, ‘revenge’ chants heard as Khamenei funeral ceremonies begin
Ali Khamenei funeral LIVE: Funeral ceremonies for Iran's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei officially began on Saturday, state television reported. The ceremonies have drawn thousands of mourners and are expected to project a show of strength by the Islamic Republic.
Thousands of people carrying red banners, a symbol associated with calls for revenge, gathered in the courtyard of Tehran's sprawling Grand Mosalla religious complex as they awaited the arrival of Khamenei's coffin, AFP news agency reported.
Chants of "death to America" and "revenge, revenge" echoed across the venue.
- Sat, 04 Jul 2026 08:38:53 am
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral LIVE: Who represented India at slain Iran supreme leader's funeral?
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral LIVE: Union minister of state Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain attended the funeral ceremony of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday and paid their respects on behalf of the government and the people of India.
The Embassy of Iran in India also issued a post sharing visuals of Hasnain and Margherita offering their respects in a hall where the ceremony to mourn his death was held.
- Sat, 04 Jul 2026 08:24:48 am
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral LIVE: Iran begins public funeral ceremony
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral LIVE: Iran officially began six days of public funeral ceremonies for former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday morning, state television reported. The funeral processions will later continue in Iraq before his burial.
Thousands of mourners carrying red banners, a symbol often linked to calls for revenge, gathered in the courtyard of Tehran's Grand Mosalla ahead of the arrival of Ali Khamenei's coffin.
They chanted "death to America" and "revenge, revenge", according to news agency AFP, which is present at the scene.
- Sat, 04 Jul 2026 08:12:41 am
Khamenei funeral LIVE: Tehran funeral venue opens to public, local media reports
Khamenei funeral LIVE: The gates of Tehran's Grand Mosalla opened before dawn on Saturday, allowing members of the public to enter several hours before the funeral ceremonies for Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Iran's Tasnim News Agency.
- Sat, 04 Jul 2026 07:59:30 am
Khamenei funeral LIVE: Crowd of 20 million expected to attend funeral ceremonies
Khamenei funeral LIVE: Huge crowds of Iranians were expected to pay their final respects to supreme leader Ali Khamenei on Saturday at the start of marathon funeral ceremonies intended to serve as a show of strength to the Islamic republic's foes.
Iranian authorities say they anticipate between 15 and 20 million participants in Tehran alone over the next three days for tributes to the man who ran the country for three-and-a-half decades.
- Sat, 04 Jul 2026 07:40:07 am
Khamenei funeral LIVE: Thousands enter funeral venue ahead of processions
Khamenei funeral LIVE: Thousands of mourners entered Tehran's Grand Mosalla on Saturday for the funeral ceremonies of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, AFP reported, ahead of the official start of the events.
The main courtyard of the sprawling religious complex was filled with mourners as authorities enforced extensive traffic restrictions across the Iranian capital.
The news agency reported seeing people walking several kilometres to reach the venue.
- Sat, 04 Jul 2026 07:36:17 am
Khamenei funeral LIVE: Iran's Ghalibaf, Araghchi break down in tears during farewell
Khamenei funeral LIVE: Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi broke down in tears during the farewell ceremony for former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Friday.
The emotional scenes unfolded as Iran began mourning ceremonies for the late leader, who was killed in United States and Israeli strikes on February 28 this year.
- Sat, 04 Jul 2026 07:26:54 am
Khamenei funeral LIVE: Mojtaba to skip funeral processions due to injuries, says report
Khamenei funeral LIVE: Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei suffered serious injuries in the strike that killed his father at the start of the war, including burns to his face and body, as well as leg injuries that required multiple surgeries, NBC News reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.
The report added that Mojtaba will not attend the funeral of his father because of his injuries and ongoing security concerns.
- Sat, 04 Jul 2026 07:21:01 am
Khamenei funeral LIVE: Iran leaders pay last respects to Khamenei
Khamenei funeral LIVE: Senior Iranian officials on Friday paid their final respects to former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei as the country began a week of funeral ceremonies. Allies and mourners gathered in Tehran, where his body is lying in state.
State television showed Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian paying tribute at Khamenei's coffin on Friday afternoon. Iran parliament speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf was also present.
Ahmad Vahidi, head of the Revolutionary Guards, the ideological wing of Iran's military, also made his first public appearance since the war began in February.
- Sat, 04 Jul 2026 07:16:33 am
Khamenei funeral LIVE: Slain Iran supreme leader's funeral to go on for days
Khamenei funeral LIVE: Starting today, Iran will begin several days of funeral ceremonies for former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. His body will be taken in funeral processions across cities in Iran as well as neighbouring Iraq.
Authorities are expected to impose widespread restrictions in Tehran, including road closures, airspace restrictions and the suspension of normal public activities, as mourners gather to honour Khamenei.
Across Tehran, banners bearing images of the late leader's raised fist have been put up, while a large installation in Enghelab Square depicts his clenched fist with what appear to be ballistic missiles in the background.
In his first message to the nation, read out by a state television presenter, Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said he saw his father's body after his death with his fist raised and clenched.
- Sat, 04 Jul 2026 07:08:51 am
Khamenei funeral LIVE: Millions expected in Tehran for funeral processions
Khamenei funeral LIVE: Massive crowds are expected to gather in Tehran on Saturday to pay their final respects to former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as Iran begins six days of funeral ceremonies.
Iranian authorities say they expect between 15 and 20 million people to take part in the events in Tehran alone over the next three days.