Azerbaijan military 'trying to advance in Armenia' amid deadly clashes: Yerevan

Azerbaijani forces are trying to advance into Armenian territory, officials in Armenia said early Tuesday, amid deadly clashes along the arch foes' shared border.

"Azerbaijani forces continue using artillery, trench mortars, and drones... striking military and civilian infrastructure. The enemy is trying to advance (into Armenian territory)," the defence ministry in Yerevan said, after overnight border clashes left troops dead on both sides.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON