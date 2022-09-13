Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Azerbaijan military 'trying to advance in Armenia' amid deadly clashes: Yerevan

Published on Sep 13, 2022 11:15 AM IST

Armenia- Azerbaijan Conflict: Armenia defence ministry said, “Azerbaijani forces continue using artillery, trench mortars, and drones... striking military and civilian infrastructure."

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan(Reuters)
AFP |

Azerbaijani forces are trying to advance into Armenian territory, officials in Armenia said early Tuesday, amid deadly clashes along the arch foes' shared border.

"Azerbaijani forces continue using artillery, trench mortars, and drones... striking military and civilian infrastructure. The enemy is trying to advance (into Armenian territory)," the defence ministry in Yerevan said, after overnight border clashes left troops dead on both sides.

