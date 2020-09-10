e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Back to roots: Facebook starts app within app called campus

Back to roots: Facebook starts app within app called campus

The service, to be initially available at around 30 colleges and universities in the US, is a dedicated section within the Facebook app, with a campus profile that’s different from the main Facebook profile.

world Updated: Sep 10, 2020 23:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Profiles can be created with college email and graduation year.
Profiles can be created with college email and graduation year. (Reuters)
         

Facebook on Thursday launched Facebook Campus, a service specifically for college students, in a return to roots of sorts for the social media giant that started 17 years ago as a college networking site.

“Today, we are launching Facebook Campus, a college-only space designed to help students connect with fellow classmates over shared interests. Facebook Campus makes it easy to find and start conversations within your college community,” the company said.

The service, to be initially available at around 30 colleges and universities in the US, is a dedicated section within the Facebook app, with a campus profile that’s different from the main Facebook profile. Profiles can be created with college email and graduation year.

Key features include campus-only news feed and campus directory. Students can also create real-time chat rooms for their dorm or clubs they’re part of within Campus.

Facebook began life in 2003 when Mark Zuckerberg started a website called Facemash, aimed at university students, while he was a student at Harvard University.

tags
top news
EAM Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart meet in Moscow amid border tensions in Ladakh
EAM Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart meet in Moscow amid border tensions in Ladakh
Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
US affiliate of BJP registers as foreign agent
US affiliate of BJP registers as foreign agent
‘Why not increase this number’: SC on special courts for tainted lawmakers
‘Why not increase this number’: SC on special courts for tainted lawmakers
Crisil projects 9% GDP contraction in FY21
Crisil projects 9% GDP contraction in FY21
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroRafale induction LIVECovid-19 casesAnkita Lokhande

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In