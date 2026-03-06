Balendra Shah set to become Nepal PM after massive win to RSP, KP Oli loses home turf | Top points

Rapper-turned politician Balendra Shah's Rastriya Swatantra Party was poised for a landslide victory in Nepal with two-thirds majority in first general elections since the Gen-Z protest last September. Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) prime ministerial candidate and former Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah while casting his vote in the Nepal general elections, in Kathmandu. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) (PTI)

Former prime minister KP Sharma Oli, against whom the widespread protests centred, lost his home turf, Jhapa-5, with a wide margin against the rapper-turned politician.

Follow latest updates on Nepal election results

Shah's Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) was leading in 108 seats, far ahead of its rivals Nepali Congress, which was at 13 seats and the CPN-UML at 14, according to the data by The Kathmandu Post