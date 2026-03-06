Nepal Election Results 2026 LIVE updates: Counting begins after Nepal’s lowest turnout since 1991; who will be next PM?
Polling in Nepal's general election closed on Thursday evening, with the Himalayan nation set to elect a new parliament nearly six months after 77 people were killed in a crackdown on Gen Z–led protests that forced the then prime minister to resign. The Election Commission said it has made all necessary arrangements to declare the results within 24 hours of the vote count. It added that counting for the proportional representation category will begin only after the results of the first-past-the-post (FPTP) system are announced, as per a report by Nepal news....Read More
Early trends are expected by Friday, though final results could take up to a week.
60% voter turnout in elections, strong Gen Z participation
Preliminary estimates suggest overall voter turnout reached around 60 percent, with strong participation from Gen Z voters adding what officials described as “unprecedented” energy to the polls.
The Election Commission attributed the smooth conduct of the vote to improved voter education, cooperation from political parties and robust security arrangements.
First elections after Gen Z protests in Nepal
The election, held months after the Gen Z–led protests that had raised questions about the credibility of the government and the Election Commission, was largely peaceful across the country. After polling concluded at 5 pm, Officiating Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari thanked the people of Nepal for their participation.
Speaking to ANI, Joint Secretary and Spokesperson of the Nepal Election Commission Narayan Prasad Bhattarai said, "This election was planned in special circumstances. There were some doubts among the people about the success of the selection, but due to the effective cooperation from political parties, candidates, all voters, Govt of Nepal, the private sector, the media and all sectors, we were able to successfully conclude the elections."
Referring to the role of young voters after the earlier protests, Bhattarai said, "Gen Z has been very much supportive in this election. Their participation in this election process has also been positive in terms of Candidates as well as voters."
What do early trends show in Nepal polls after Gen Z protests?
• Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) is leading in 32 constituencies across Nepal in early vote counting.
• Party chairman Rabi Lamichhane is ahead in Chitwan-2.
• Senior leader Balen Shah is leading in Jhapa-5.
• In Kathmandu, RSP candidates are ahead in several constituencies including Kathmandu-1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 10.
• The party is also leading in both Bhaktapur constituencies — Bhaktapur-1 and Bhaktapur-2.
• RSP candidates are ahead in multiple other seats including Morang, Dhanusha, Rautahat, Bara, Lalitpur, Kaski, Rupandehi, Dang, Banke and Kanchanpur.
Bhaktapur seats swing in first elections after Gen Z protests; new party leads early count
The Rastriya Swatantra Party has taken early leads in both Bhaktapur constituencies as vote counting continues.
In Bhaktapur-1, RSP candidate Rukesh Ranjit is ahead in the preliminary count, despite the constituency being a traditional stronghold of the Nepal Majdoor Kishan Party, whose candidate is Prem Suwal.
In Bhaktapur-2, Rajiv Khatri has overtaken CPN-UML candidate Mahesh Basnet to move into the lead.
Vote counting begins in Rukum East; Pushpa Kamal Dahal among key candidates
Vote counting has begun in Rukum East after ballot boxes were collected from all polling centres and an all-party meeting was held in the morning to start the process.
The constituency has 34,772 registered voters, of whom 18,664—around 51 percent—cast their ballots.
Key candidates in the race include former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal of the Nepali Communist Party, Lilamani Gautam of CPN-UML and Kusum Devi Thapa of Nepali Congress.
Rabi Lamichhane takes commanding early lead in Chitwan-2
Rastriya Swatantra Party chairman Rabi Lamichhane has taken a commanding lead in Chitwan constituency number 2, according to preliminary results, according to The Kathmandu Post.
Out of 6,623 votes counted so far, Lamichhane has secured 2,801 votes. CPN-UML candidate Asmin Ghimire is in second place with 1,259 votes.
Nepali Communist Party candidate Pratap Gurung has secured 1,151 votes, while Nepali Congress candidate Mina Kharel has received 916 votes.
Nepal polls see 58% turnout in first vote after Gen Z movement, lowest since 1991
More than 58 percent of eligible voters cast their ballots in Nepal's House of Representatives elections, which concluded largely peacefully across the country, according to The Kathmandu Post.
Barring a few incidents of clashes and disputes in some hilly and Madhesh districts, millions of voters took part in the vote in the first elections held after the September Gen Z movement.
Despite largely calm polling, the preliminary voter turnout is the lowest recorded since Nepal’s 1991 democratic elections.
Balen Shah takes commanding early lead over KP Sharma Oli in Jhapa-5
Rastriya Swatantra Party senior leader Balen Shah has taken a commanding early lead over CPN-UML chairman and former prime minister KP Sharma Oli in Jhapa-5, according to The Kathmandu Pos
Of the 2,303 votes counted so far, Shah has secured 1,476 votes, while Oli has received 384 votes.
Rastriya Swatantra Party is leading in 34 constituencies
Early vote counting in Nepal's general election shows the Rastriya Swatantra Party leading in 34 constituencies, well ahead of its rivals, according to The Kathmandu Post.
The CPN-UML is leading in five constituencies, while the Nepali Congress is ahead in two and the Nepali Communist Party in one. No other parties have taken the lead in any constituency so far.
Nepal election must restore stability, says former PM KP Sharma Oli
Former Nepal prime minister KP Sharma Oli said the country's general election should help restore stability and democratic order, expressing confidence that his party would secure a strong mandate.
The election held across Nepal on Thursday was largely peaceful.
Oli, chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal–Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML), said the vote carries the responsibility of reinforcing peace and assuring citizens that normalcy has returned to the country.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Oli said, "This election has to maintain peace and order and ensure the public that normalcy is back in the nation so that people can continue their business and activities without fear or restraints."
Who will be Nepal's next Prime Minister?
One of the most closely watched contests features KP Sharma Oli, the 74-year-old Marxist leader who was ousted as prime minister last year and is now attempting a political comeback.
He is facing a challenge in his home constituency from Balendra Shah, a 35-year-old rapper-turned-politician and former Kathmandu mayor.
Shah represents the centrist Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) and has positioned himself as a face of youth-led political change, urging voters to "ring the bell" of change — a reference to the party’s election symbol.
Another contender for the prime minister’s post is Gagan Thapa, 49, the new head of the country’s oldest party, the Nepali Congress. Thapa has said he wants to end what he described as the "old age" club of veteran leaders who have dominated Nepali politics for years.
Kathmandu, the capital city, has 10 parliamentary constituencies. Talking to ANI, Election Officer of Kathmandu-1 Churaman Khadka says, "We are ready for free and fair elections. Through this election, the House of Representatives will be formed with 165 parliamentarians elected under the first past the post system, and the remaining 110 members will be elected under the proportional representative system."
When will results be out for Nepal's first election after last year's Gen Z protests?
The Election Commission said it has made all necessary arrangements to declare the results within 24 hours of the vote count. It added that counting for the proportional representation category will begin only after the results of the first-past-the-post (FPTP) system are announced, as per a report by Nepal news.