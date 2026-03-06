Nepal Election Results 2026 LIVE updates: Counting begins after Nepal’s lowest turnout since 1991; who will be next PM?

Early trends are expected by Friday, though final results could take up to a week.

60% voter turnout in elections, strong Gen Z participation

Preliminary estimates suggest overall voter turnout reached around 60 percent, with strong participation from Gen Z voters adding what officials described as “unprecedented” energy to the polls.

The Election Commission attributed the smooth conduct of the vote to improved voter education, cooperation from political parties and robust security arrangements.

First elections after Gen Z protests in Nepal

The election, held months after the Gen Z–led protests that had raised questions about the credibility of the government and the Election Commission, was largely peaceful across the country. After polling concluded at 5 pm, Officiating Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari thanked the people of Nepal for their participation.

Speaking to ANI, Joint Secretary and Spokesperson of the Nepal Election Commission Narayan Prasad Bhattarai said, "This election was planned in special circumstances. There were some doubts among the people about the success of the selection, but due to the effective cooperation from political parties, candidates, all voters, Govt of Nepal, the private sector, the media and all sectors, we were able to successfully conclude the elections."

Referring to the role of young voters after the earlier protests, Bhattarai said, "Gen Z has been very much supportive in this election. Their participation in this election process has also been positive in terms of Candidates as well as voters."