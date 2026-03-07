Nepal election results 2026 LIVE: Rapper Balen Shah’s RSP heads for landslide win, leads in 110 seats, bags 6

According to Nepal’s Election Commission data, from 161 of the 165 constituencies, the RSP has already won six seats and is ahead in another 110, local media reported, PTI reported.

Balendra Shah, who recently served as the Mayor of Kathmandu, has secured more than 15,000 votes in Jhapa-5, a constituency long considered the stronghold of four-time prime minister and CPN-UML chairman KP Sharma Oli. Oli has received just 3,300 votes so far.

How are votes being counted?

Nepal’s lower house of parliament has 275 seats in total. Of these, 165 members are elected through direct elections under the first-past-the-post system, where vote counting is currently underway. The remaining 110 seats will be allocated later through the proportional representation system.

Latest trends in Nepal polls

According to the latest trends from the ongoing count, the Rastriya Swatantra Party is leading in 110 constituencies, while the Nepali Congress and CPN-UML are each ahead in 10 seats. The Nepali Communist Party is leading in eight constituencies.

A total of 67 parties contested for the 165 seats under the first-past-the-post system, with vote counting continuing across the country.