Baloch ally of Pakistan PM Imran Khan quits cabinet

In a setback to Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, a cabinet member belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf ally Jamoori Watan Party has resigned a day before no-confidence vote.

Shahzain Bugti, who was serving as a special assistant to prime minister (SAPM) on harmony and reconciliation in Balochistan, has resigned and joined the Pakistan Democratic Movement, a political front opposing the Imran Khan regime. Shahzain Bugti is the grandson of Akbar Bugti, a prominent leader of the Baloch movement who was killed by the Pakistan Army in 2006 in Balochistan's Kohlu town.

The resignation by an ally comes moments before the crucial rally by Imran Khan in Islamabad. The rally is being seen as a show of strength by the prime minister day before the assembly takes no-confidence filed against the PTI government.

The opposition claims it has the required 172 lawmakers in the 342 member assembly to remove the government. While the opposition has decided to table the no confidence motion against Imran Khan government, the former cricketer turned politician has asked his supporters to gherao the National Assembly and not allow members to go in.However, 50 federal ministers of Pakistan government are said to be missing, Pakistan daily Express Tribune had reported. Out of those missing Pakistan ministers, 25 were federal and provincial advisers and special assistants, while four of them are the ministers of the state, four are advisors and 19 are the special assistants.

Khan had come to power in 2018 with the promise to create a 'Naya Pakistan' but has been facing criticism from the opposition over his failure to address the economic woes.

