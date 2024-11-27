Bangladesh: 30 people detained for lawyer's murder after clash with Hindu priest's followers

In an overnight operation across Chattogram, Bangladesh's joint forces detained 30 individuals in connection with the murder of a lawyer, which occurred during a clash between the followers of former ISKCON leader Chinmoy Das, police, and lawyers, reported Bangladeshi news outlet The Daily Star. Policemen charge baton to disperse the supporters of Bangladeshi Hindu leader Krishna Das Prabhu(AP)

Public prosecutor, Saiful Islam Alif, was killed in the unrest which ensued after Chinmoy Das was denied bail after being arrested on charges of sedition. At least 10 people were also injured during the clash.

The identities of those who were detained are still being verified, reported The Daily Star.

Around 7:30pm, miscreants also set fire to houses in Sebak Colony in Chattogram. Agitators hindered efforts by the firefighters to put out the blaze, senior station officer of the Nandan Kanan fire service, Mohammed Ali, told the news site.

With the assistance of law enforcement, three firefighting units managed to control the blaze by 9:30pm, without any casualties.

The protests started after Brahmachari monk Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested by Bangladeshi authorities on Monday on his way to Chittagong. Supporters of the monk from the Bangladesh Sammilito Sanatan Jagaran Jote group surrounded his prison van when he was being transported to court.

While he was being taken away from the court, protestors pelted stones, leading to a fight between the police forces, lawyers and protestors, during which Saiful Islam Alif was attacked as well.

Chinmoy Das and 18 others were charged with sedition on October 31 based on a complaint by Firoz Khan, who alleged that they disrespected the Bangladeshi national flag in Chattogram's New Market area during a rally organised by the ISKCON priest.