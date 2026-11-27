Authorities in Bangladesh have halted mobile banking in ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina's home district, Gopalganj, from Friday amid growing political unrest over her plan to return to the country, local media reported.

Hasina has been staying in India since fleeing Dhaka in August 2024 following a student-led uprising that toppled her government. (AFP) more less

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The suspension of train services imposed on November 15 will also continue for an indefinite period over security concerns, officials said.

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Also read: Sheikh Hasina's ex-deputy press secretary, two others arrested in Bangladesh; state media reports

"We were verbally instructed to restrict financial transactions in the district from November 27 to 30. We are complying with the administration's instructions," the Daily Star quoted state-run MFS Nagad's distributor Sheikh Mujahidul Islam as saying.

Unrest gripped the country following Hasina's announced plan to return on December 16 from India despite a pending death sentence.

Protests, vandalism, and arson first broke out across Gopalganj on November 15.

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{{^usCountry}} After two days, the protests turned violent after police arrested dozens of suspected Awami League members who torched a police station at Hasina's Tungipara hometown. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After two days, the protests turned violent after police arrested dozens of suspected Awami League members who torched a police station at Hasina's Tungipara hometown. {{/usCountry}}

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The protesters also torched houses of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) lawmakers in the district.

Also read: Hasina has become 'thorn' in Bangladesh-India ties, says minister

According to sources in the home ministry, recent transactions of an unusual amount of money prompted temporary suspension of Mobile financial services in Gopalganj, and it would be lifted once the situation returned to normal, The Prothom Alo reported.

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The government has taken a cautious "go-slow" approach to repairs and administrative work in Gopalganj, The Prothom Alo quoted an official as saying.

The official said that the government allocations to the district were also halted temporarily.

"I hope everything will start returning to normal after the situation improves a bit further," State Minister for Public Administration Abdul Bari said on Thursday.

According to a local journalist, most people use private bKash MFS service, while "it appeared everyone living anywhere in the world whose national ID contains a Gopalganj address is debarred from mobile banking services".

He said authorities deployed 56 paramilitary Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) platoons with body-worn cameras and drones in the district to prevent recurrence of any fresh violence.

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Also read: 2,000 cops, 108 platoons of paramilitary forces: Bangladesh gears up for Hasina's return

Bangladesh Bank spokesperson and Executive Director Arif Hossain Khan said that the law allows MFS providers to suspend the account of anyone involved in suspicious transactions, and they acted on the basis of the rule in Gopalganj, The Prothom Alo reported.

"The government is trying to make our life difficult," a local leader of Hasina's currently banned Awami League, Haidar Hossain, said.

"But we are now living a free life after over two years, when we were forced to be on a constant run to evade persecution and arrest, and they (law enforcement personnel) are also not hindering our movements," he said.

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Hossain said even during the escalated violence earlier this month, Awami League activists did not engage in any physical clash with police or BGB.

Also read: India declines to comment on Hasina’s planned homecoming, says extradition separate from voluntary return

Meanwhile, operations at Tungipara and Muksudpur police stations have been halted after station buildings and vehicles were torched in the November 17 and 19 attacks.

Gopalganj's Superintendent of Police Pratyush Kumar Majumdar said the damage prevented operations from the station premises, but he refused to give a reopening timeline.

As the unrest spreads to other parts of Bangladesh, the BGB on Friday said it had deployed 113 platoons of paramilitary troops in Dhaka and six other districts last night to maintain law and order.

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Awami League is promoting a lockdown programme for November 29 and 30 through online platforms, adding to concerns over a possible escalation of tensions.

Also read: 'Will take Bangladesh by Dec 16’: Bengal minister amid tensions over alleged Hindu killings

Hasina has been staying in India since fleeing Dhaka in August 2024 following a student-led uprising that toppled her government.

She faces serious legal challenges in her home country, including a death sentence handed down in absentia by a special tribunal over the deadly crackdown on protesters during the uprising in 2024.

She has denied wrongdoing and questioned the legitimacy of the proceedings.

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Also read: She can return only in handcuffs, says Dhaka as Sheikh Hasina eyes Dec 16 homecoming

Bangladesh had sought Hasina's extradition from India. New Delhi has acknowledged receiving Dhaka's requests but has not announced any decision on handing her over, saying the matter is being examined through established processes.