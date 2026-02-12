Dhaka election 2026 LIVE: High-stakes BNP vs JMI battle begins; all eyes on Tarique Rahman in Dhaka-17
Dhaka election 2026 LIVE: Dhaka heads into a high-stakes vote under unprecedented security cover as Bangladesh prepares to elect a new Parliament on Thursday, with the capital city emerging as the focal point of national attention. Voting will begin at 7:30 am local time and continue till 4:30 pm.
Visuals from Dhaka polling centre as Bangladesh heads to polls
Voting begins across 299 constituencies in Bangladesh
Jamaat chief signals push for positive ties with India
Tarique Rahman emerges as frontrunner after dramatic return
BNP vs Jamaat-led alliance in high-stakes Bangladesh battle
Over 127 million eligible voters to decide Bangladesh's future
What time will voting start in Bangladesh?
2,131 polling stations in Dhaka set to vote under high-security
Bangladesh heads to polls from 7:30 am
Dhaka election 2026 LIVE: As Bangladesh votes on Thursday, February 12, nowhere is the battle more closely watched than in the capital Dhaka, which accounts for 20 constituencies. Among them, Dhaka-17 has drawn particular interest as Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairman Tarique Rahman – son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia – contests after returning from 17 years in self-exile....Read More
Rahman, who came back to Bangladesh in December, is facing Jamaat-e-Islami candidate SM Khaliduzzaman in Dhaka-17. The constituency has 333,777 voters, with 174,709 male, 159,060 female, making it one of the key urban battlegrounds in the capital.
Track Bangladesh election 2026 live updates
Of the total 1,981 candidates in fray across Bangladesh, only 78 are women, with 17 of them contesting from Dhaka. However, in the the absence of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League, the overall contest is largely seen as a face-off between the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.
More than 127 million eligible voters, including nearly 5 million first-time voters, head to decide the future of a nation of 170 million people. The polling is being conducted across 299 of the 300 parliamentary seats, with one deferred due to a candidate’s death.
High-security blanket in Dhaka
Given Dhaka’s political weight, security arrangements in the capital are extensive. Police said they had submitted a list of risk-prone polling centres to the Election Commission (EC), identifying 1,614 of Dhaka’s 2,131 polling centres as vulnerable. The army, however, said it had identified two centres in Dhaka city as “risky,” a report in PTI news agency said.
Nearly 90 per cent of polling centres in the capital are under CCTV surveillance, according to a Dhaka Tribune report citing authorities.
Nationwide, the EC has deployed nearly one million security personnel, the largest mobilisation in the country’s electoral history. Inspector General of Police Baharul Alam outlined a three-layered security arrangement comprising static forces at polling stations, mobile patrols and rapid-response teams.
He said 1,57,805 police personnel will be engaged in primary election security duties, supported by 29,798 additional officers, bringing the total police deployment to 1,87,603.
First election without Sheikh Hasina
This is the first general election in decades without Hasina, who resigned following the 2024 student-led uprising and now lives in exile in India.
The 13th Parliamentary elections are being held alongside a national referendum on an 84-point reform package, including proposals for term limits for the prime minister and stronger institutional checks on executive power.
‘Birthday of new Bangladesh’
The election comes 18 months after the mass protests that ended Awami League dominance and propelled Nobel laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus into a leadership role. In a televised address, Chief Adviser Yunus urged citizens to treat election day as the “birthday of a new Bangladesh,” saying their participation would determine the country’s direction, reported AP.
Alongside choosing lawmakers, voters will weigh in on a reform blueprint proposing constitutional and institutional safeguards against power concentration, called the July National Charter.
For the first time, Bangladeshi citizens living abroad are also able to vote through a postal ballot system, widening participation among the country’s large expatriate population.
Results are expected to be announced on Friday, February 13.
Dhaka’s high-stakes election battle: 10 points
1. Polling will be held from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm without interruption. Authorities say logistical preparations are complete, with ballot papers distributed under tight security cover. The capital is a major battleground with 20 constituencies and 2,131 polling centres.
2. Police identified 1,614 of these as risk-prone and shared the list with the Election Commission, while the army said it identified two centres in Dhaka city as “risky.”
3. According to a Dhaka Tribune report citing authorities, close to 90 per cent of polling centres in the capital are under CCTV surveillance to deter violence and malpractice.
4. BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman, son of late former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, is contesting from Dhaka-17 after returning from 17 years in self-exile. He faces Jamaat-e-Islami candidate SM Khaliduzzaman in one of the most closely watched contests in the capital.
5. The Dhaka constituency has 333,777 voters, including 174,709 men, 159,060 women and eight hijra voters, reflecting the diverse urban electorate in the capital.
6. Nationwide, 1,981 candidates are in the fray (1,755 from 50 registered parties and 273 independents). Only 78 are women overall. Of them, 17 are contesting from Dhaka.
7. This is the first parliamentary election since the July 2024 student-led uprising that led to Sheikh Hasina’s ouster and exile in India.
8. Hasina’s Awami League has been disbanded, making this a direct contest largely between the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami and its 11-party alliance.
9. More than 127 million eligible voters, including nearly 5 million first-time voters, are casting ballots across 299 seats. For the first time, expatriates can vote by postal ballot.
10. Around 500 foreign observers are present; ANI reported that 394 international observers and 197 foreign journalists have arrived to monitor the Bangladesh’s 13th general election.
Visuals from Dhaka polling centre as Bangladesh heads to polls
Dhaka polls live updates: Visuals coming in from outside a polling centre at Shantibagh High School in Dhaka show voters arriving as Bangladesh begins voting for its 13th Parliamentary elections.
Polling is scheduled to run from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm (local time), with authorities putting extensive security and logistical arrangements in place across the country.
Several major political parties are in the fray, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) led by Tarique Rahman, son of the late former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia; Jamaat-e-Islami; the National Citizen Party; and others. The Awami League has been banned from contesting the election.
Voting begins in Bangladesh
Dhaka polls live updates: Polling has officially begun across 299 of Bangladesh’s 300 parliamentary constituencies, marking the start of the country’s 13th general election. Voting opened at 7:30 am local time and will continue uninterrupted until 4:30 pm.
More than 127 million eligible voters are casting their ballots to elect 300 directly chosen members of Parliament. One constituency is not going to polls after the death of a candidate, with voting there deferred to a later date in accordance with election rules.
Jamaat chief signals push for positive ties with India
Dhaka polls live updates: Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman on Wednesday said his party would seek to build “strong, respectful and mutually beneficial” relations with India if voted to power, PTI news agency reported.
Addressing the issue of foreign policy amid the ongoing election campaign, Rahman stressed the need for national unity, equal citizenship and constructive engagement with neighbouring countries.
“We seek positive relationships with our neighbouring countries. India is our nearest neighbour, and it will remain a priority. Our goal is not to create conflict but to build partnerships for development and peace,” he said.
His remarks come at a time when Bangladesh’s political transition and leadership change are being closely watched in New Delhi, with bilateral ties expected to remain a key focus area for the next government.
Tarique Rahman emerges as frontrunner after dramatic return
Dhaka polls live updates: Rahman is widely viewed as the frontrunner in the February 12 parliamentary election. When Tarique Rahman returned to Bangladesh in December after 17 years of self-imposed exile, he struck a confident tone. Addressing supporters soon after landing back home, the son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia declared: “I have a plan.”
His comeback came at a turbulent moment. Bangladesh was navigating political uncertainty under an interim administration and preparing for a nationwide election following the 2024 student-led uprising that toppled Sheikh Hasina. With Hasina absent from the race, many Bangladeshis saw Rahman’s return as offering a fresh political opening.
He reinforced that perception at a campaign rally in Dhaka on Monday, where he arrived at the podium under heavy security. Supporters packed into a public park, dancing and cheering as he restated his ambitions ahead of polling day.
BNP vs Jamaat-led alliance in high-stakes Bangladesh battle
Dhaka polls live updates: With Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League absent from the contest and calling on its supporters to stay away, the spotlight has firmly shifted to a direct fight between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and an 11-party coalition led by Jamaat-e-Islami.
At the centre of the BNP’s campaign is Tarique Rahman — the 60-year-old son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, who returned to Bangladesh after 17 years in exile and is now seeking to position himself as the face of political change. Rahman has been promising job creation, greater freedom of speech, improved law and order, and an end to corruption.
The BNP’s principal challenger is Jamaat-e-Islami, Bangladesh’s foremost Islamist party, which is leading a broad 11-party alliance. The party continues to face scrutiny over its collaboration with Pakistan during the 1971 war of independence, a shadow that still shapes public discourse around it.
Speaking at a rally on Monday, Jamaat chief Shafiqur Rahman told supporters that the alliance had come together “with the dream of building a new Bangladesh.”
Over 127 million eligible voters to decide Bangladesh's future
Dhaka polls live updates: More than 127 million eligible voters are casting their ballots in Bangladesh’s 13th Parliamentary election, making it one of the largest electoral exercises in the country’s history. The electorate includes 6.48 crore men and 6.28 crore women, reflecting a closely balanced gender distribution nationwide.
Nearly 5 million voters are first-time participants, adding a significant youth presence to this election — the first since the 2024 student-led uprising that reshaped the country’s political landscape.
For the first time, according to an AP report, Bangladeshi citizens living abroad are also able to take part through a postal ballot system, a move aimed at expanding participation among the country’s large expatriate community.
What time will voting start in Bangladesh?
Dhaka polls live updates: Voting for Bangladesh’s 13th Parliamentary election will begin at 7:30 am local time across the country, including the capital Dhaka. Officials have confirmed that polling will continue without interruption until 4:30 pm, giving voters a full day to cast their ballots.
Authorities say preparations are complete and that 42,779 polling stations have been established nationwide to serve the more than 127 million eligible voters. Voters will choose representatives for 299 of the 300 parliamentary seats, with one seat deferred due to a candidate’s death.
2,131 polling stations in Dhaka set to vote under high-security
Across the country, 42,779 polling stations have been set up. In the capital alone, there are 2,131 polling centres, of which police identified 1,614 as risk-prone and shared the list with the Election Commission (EC). According to PTI news agency, the army, however, said it has identified two centres in Dhaka city as "risky."
Bangladesh heads to polls from 7:30 am
Dhaka polls live updates: Voting for Bangladesh’s 13th Parliamentary election begins at 7:30 am local time and will continue uninterrupted until 4:30 pm, with authorities stressing that all logistical arrangements have been finalised.
Ballot papers were distributed to polling centres under tight security on Wednesday, officials confirmed, as Dhaka remains under special focus.