Bangladesh announces ex-gratia of ₹29 lakh for Dipu das' family two months after his lynching

The Bangladesh interim government has announced financial assistance of 25 lakh taka for the construction of a house for the family of Dipu Chandra Das, who was killed in a mob attack in Mymensingh last year. A portrait of Dipu Chandra Das hangs alongside images of Hindu deities inside his home in Tarakanda village, Mymensingh District, Bangladesh, Jan. 9, 2026. ((AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu))

This comes two days before Bangladesh elections.

Dipu Das was beaten and burnt to death on December 18 in the Square Masterbari area of Bhaluka Upazila in Mymensingh district in Bangladesh.

According to reports at the time, a mob allegedly accused him of making an insulting remark. He was reportedly assaulted, tied to a tree and set on fire, in an incident widely described as communal violence.

The interim government said Dipu Das was the sole earning member of his family and assured long-term financial support for their rehabilitation. As part of this assistance, 25 lakh taka has been allocated to build a permanent house for the family to ensure their future security.

Money allocated for house construction The assistance will be implemented under the supervision of the UNO of Tarakanda Upazila in Mymensingh district.

Under the plan, Tk 25 lakh will be allocated for the construction of a house based on the family’s needs, to be implemented by the National Housing Authority.

In addition, cash financial assistance will be provided. The government will give Tk 10 lakh to Dipu Das’s father and wife, and an FDR of Tk 5 lakh will be created to ensure the future security of his child.

Dipu Das' death was disgrace for entire nation: Education Adviser Speaking on Tuesday, Education Adviser Dr. CR Abrar said the murder of Dipu Chandra Das was a brutal crime with no justification and no place in society.

He said the government’s efforts to support the family cannot compensate for the loss of a life, but assured that the state would ensure justice.

He added that the killing, driven by the spread of communal hysteria, was a disgrace for the entire nation and that only justice could help the country overcome this shame.

Reiterating the state’s position, he said Bangladesh respects the peaceful right of people of all religions, ethnic groups and communities to express their views, as long as it is done with respect for others. Even in moments of disagreement, he stressed, no one has the right to take the law into their own hands.

So far, 12 people directly involved in the incident have been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing. The education adviser said all those responsible would be brought to justice through due legal process.