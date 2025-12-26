Bangladesh unrest LIVE updates: 6 more arrests in Hindu man's killing; Zia's exiled son Tarique Rahman returns home

Live

By

Bangladesh Unrest LIVE Updates: Tarique Rahman (2R), son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)'s acting chairman waves to supporters next to the party flag during a rally after his arrival in Dhaka on December 25, 2025.

Bangladesh Unrest LIVE Updates: Amid the unrest in Bangladesh following the death of youth leader Osman Hadi last week, Khaleda Zia's son and acting chairman of the BNP, Tarique Rahman, returned to Dhaka on Thursday after 17 years of self-imposed exile in London. Rahman, who is being seen as a frontrunner in the parliamentary elections in the country scheduled for February 2026, marked his homecoming with a massive rally in Purbachal in Dhaka where he set the poll pitch with a message for unity. He was welcomed by huge crowds as he promised safety for the people of Bangladesh in his first homecoming speech. "Today, I want to say that I have a plan for my country... a safe state that people have long hoped for," Rahman, 60, said in a first speech after his homecoming. “The time has come for all of us to build the country together. This country belongs to people of the hills and the plains, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists and Christians. We want to build a safe Bangladesh, where every woman, man, and child can leave home and return safely,” he was quoted as saying by Bangladesh news outlet The Daily Star. More arrests in Hindu man's killing Meanwhile, six more people have reportedly been arrested in connection with the killing of a Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, in Mymensingh last week. Das was reportedly thrashed, tied and set on fire and the incident strained India-Bangladesh ties as India protested against the anti-Hindu incidents in the neighbouring country. The Dhaka Tribune reported that the arrested people have been identified as Takbir, 22, of Sunamganj; Ruhul Amin, 42, of Thakurgaon; Nur Alam, 33, of Sadar upazila; Shamim Mia, 28, of Tarakanda upazila in Mymensingh district; Selim Mia, 22, of Noakhali; and Masum Khalashi, 23, of Madaripur district. The report quoted police saying that the six arrested men had forced Das to resign from his job. According to reports, total of 18 people have been arrested in connection with Das's killing. Here are some highlights from latest developments in poll-bound Bangladesh that has been gripped by violence for over a week now: A Hindu man was killed in Rajbari over extortion allegations, The Daily Star reported. The deceased, identified as Amrit Mondal, also known as Samrat, reportedly had at least two cases filed against him with Pangsha Police Station, including a murder case. Assistant Superintendent of Police (Pangsha Circle) Debrata Sarkar said one of Samrat's associates was arrested during the incident, and had a pistol and a one-shooter gun in his possession, according to The Daily Star. The ASP further said that Samrat had two cases against him, adding that he had formed a criminal gang and had long been involved in extortion and other such activities.

Bangladesh remains tense a week after Hadi's death, who died in a hospital in Singapore on December 18 following an assassination attempt in Dhaka. The grim situation in Bangladesh further worsened on Wednesday after miscreants hurled the bomb from a flyover in front of Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad in Dhaka's Moghbazar area, according Bangladeshi media outlet The Daily Star.

The crude bomb, hurled by unidentified men from the flyover on Wednesday, struck a person who died on the spot, Inspector (Operations) of Hatirjheel Police Station Md Mohiuddin said, according to The Daily Star.

