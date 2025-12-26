Who was Amrit Mondal? Hindu man killed by mob in Bangladesh after extortion allegations

A Hindu man was beaten to death by a mob in Bangladesh’s Rajbari district after allegations that he had gone to a villager’s home to demand extortion money, local media reports said. The incident took place on Wednesday night at Hosendanga village in Pangsha upazila of Rajbari district.(Representative image/AFP)

The incident took place on Wednesday night at Hosendanga village in Pangsha upazila of Rajbari district. The victim was identified as Amrit Mondal, also known as Samrat, a resident of the same village, according to a report by Bangladesh-daily The Daily Star.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (Pangsha Circle) Debrata Sarkar said the incident occurred at around 11 pm on Wednesday at Hosendanga village.

According to police and local accounts cited by The Daily Star, Mondal, along with members of his group, went to the house of Shahidul Islam, a village resident, and allegedly demanded extortion money. Shahidul and his family raised an alarm, prompting locals to rush to the spot.

While Mondal’s associates managed to flee, he was caught, reportedly with weapons in his possession. He was beaten by locals and later taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Who was Amrit Mondal

Amrit Mondal, also known locally as Samrat, was a resident of Hosendanga village in Rajbari’s Pangsha area.

Police and local residents told The Daily Star that he was allegedly part of a criminal gang and had long been involved in extortion and other criminal activities. Authorities said multiple cases, including a murder case, were pending against him.

A report in Bengali-daily Prothom Alo said that the 29-year-old had allegedly set up a group in his own name that, according to police and several local residents, operated as a “terror outfit” in the area and was involved in acts of intimidation, extortion and other criminal activities.

Police said one of Mondal’s associates, Mohammad Selim, has been arrested in connection with the case. Firearms were also reportedly recovered from Selim’s possession, authorities said.

According to police records cited by both newspapers, Mondal had at least two cases registered against him at Pangsha Police Station, including a murder case.

Hindu man lynching

In a separate incident on Wednesday, a man died in Dhaka after miscreants hurled a crude bomb from a flyover, local reports said, citing officials. The incident occurred around 7:30 pm beneath a flyover in front of the gate of the Muktijoddha Central Command Council. The victim, aged between 20 and 22, was reportedly having tea at a roadside stall when he was injured.

Last week, 27-year-old Dipu Chandra Das was killed by a mob, with his body allegedly tied to a tree and set on fire. These incidents come amid unrest in parts of Bangladesh following the killing of Osman Hadi at Shahbagh in Dhaka. Hadi, a prominent figure during last year’s student protests, died from gunshot injuries on December 18. The country’s interim government chief, Mohammad Yunus, said swift action had been ordered in the case, adding that at least 10 arrests have been made.