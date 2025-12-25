Hindu man beaten to death by mob in Bangladesh's Rajbari over extortion claims

A man from the minority Hindu community was beaten to death by mob in Bangladesh's Rajbari allegedly over extortion claims, local reports said on Thursday. Bangladesh Police personnel stand guard outside the International Crimes Tribunal in Dhaka.(Picture for representation/ANI )

The victim, Amrit Mondal, was beaten to death at Hosendanga village in Rajbari's Pangsha on Wednesday after he allegedly demanded extortion money from Shahidul Islam, a resident of the village, The Daily Star reported.

Follow the latest updates on Bangladesh unrest

Assistant Superintendent of Police (Pangsha Circle) Debrata Sarkar said that the incident took place at around 11 pm on Wednesday at Hosendanga village, according to the report.

The police have also arrested one of his associates, Mohammad Selim, and recovered firearms from his possession.

According to the authorities, Mondal had at least two cases filed against him with Pangsha Police Station, including a murder case.

Locals said he was part of a criminal gang and was long been involved in extortion and other criminal activities.

Also Read: 'Build a Bangladesh we dream of': Tarique Rahman marks homecoming after 17 years of exile | Top quotes

The incident unfolded after Mondal and members of his gang went to Shahidul's house and demanded extortion. Shahidul and his family raised an alarm, following which the locals rushed to the spot.

While Mondal's associates managed to flee, he was caught with weapons. The locals thrashed Mondal and he was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

On Wednesday, a man died in Dhaka after miscreants hurled a crude bomb hurled from a flyover, local reports said, citing officials. The incident occurred around 7:30 pm on Wednesday beneath the flyover in front of the gate of the Muktijoddha Central Command Council.

The victim, identified as a man aged between 20 and 22, was having a tea at a roadside tea stall when he got injured in the incident.

Last week, 27-year-old Dipu Chandra Das was killed by a mob and his body tied to a tree and set on fire last Thursday. Bangladesh is in the middle of an unrest, following the killing of Osman Hadi at Shahbagh in Dhaka. Hadi, a prominent face during last year's students' protest, died from gunshot injuries on December 18.