‘Bangladesh belongs to Muslims, Hindus, Christians’: Tarique Rahman's secular poll pitch amid unrest

Amid unrest in Bangladesh over a student leader's killing and outrage in India over a Hindu man's lynching in the border nation, Tarique Rahman, the exiled son of former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia, made an appeal for unity to the masses upon his return to the country on Thursday. Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman waves as he arrives at Evercare Hospital to meet his ailing mother and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.(REUTERS)

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader is back home after 17 years in exile, and is being seen as a frontrunner in the parliamentary elections in the country scheduled for February 2026.

Rahman, accompanied by his wife daughter, pet cat and two aides landed in Dhaka on Thursday and kickstarted his campaign soon after with a rally in Purbachal area. He was welcomed by huge crowds as he promised safety for the people of Bangladesh in his first homecoming speech.

"Today, I want to say that I have a plan for my country... a safe state that people have long hoped for," Rahman, 60, said in a first speech after his homecoming.

“The time has come for all of us to build the country together. This country belongs to people of the hills and the plains, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists and Christians. We want to build a safe Bangladesh, where every woman, man, and child can leave home and return safely,” he was quoted as saying by The Daily Star.

He repeatedly called for peace in his home country, stating that they will work towards ensuring there is stability and peace in Bangladesh.

“Be it men, women, or children, upholding the peace and dignity of Bangladesh should always be the first priority. We will all work together and build our desired Bangladesh,” said Rahman.

Rahman's remarks also hold significance in the face of massive outrage in India triggered by the killing of a Hindu man named Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh's Mymensingh recently. While chief adviser Muhammad Yunus has condemned the lynching of the man over blasphemy allegations, the incident sparked fresh concerns over the atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh.

Emotional homecoming for Tarique Rahman

Stepping out of the airport, a visibly emotional Rahman took off his shoes, stood on the grass outside the airport and scooped up soil as a mark of reverence to his motherland.

He waved to supporters before ducking into a convoy under tight security, according to video footage shared by his party.

BNP backers gathered in the capital Dhaka since the early morning, plastering the streets with banners and festoons bearing images of Rahman, who is expected to take the reins from his ailing mother.

Patriotic songs blared from loudspeakers while cut-outs depicted the seasoned politician riding a stallion, AFP reported.

Party supporter Alamgir Hossain said Bangladesh was in a "dire situation" and that only Rahman "can fix it".

Amid the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh following youth leader Osman Hadi's death, Rahman called on countrymen to join hands to maintain law and order.

“Whatever political party we belong to, whatever religion we believe in, whether we are non-partisan individuals -- all must join hands to maintain law and order,” he told thousands of party supporters gathered.

Rahman also visited his ailing mother who is under treatment at the Evercare Hospital since November 23.