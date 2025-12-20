Bangladesh violence: Canada issues updated travel advisory

Toronto: The Canadian government has cited the threat of “and politically motivated violence” and attacks on minorities in an updated travel advisory related to Bangladesh. People gather to look at the building of the vandalised office of Prothom Alo newspaper, following the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, a student leader, who was undergoing treatment in Singapore after being in shot the head, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Friday. (REUTERS)

The fresh outbreak of violence occurred in Bangladesh following the death of purported student leader Sharif Osman Hadi and has led to attacks on minorities, particularly Hindus, and the targeting of major news dailies, Prothom Alo and the Daily Star.

While the shocked Bangladeshi diaspora community in Canada is planning a course of action to highlight the ongoing atrocities to Ottawa, the travel advisory noted, “Since July 2024, the security situation has been volatile in Bangladesh.

Local authorities have enhanced security measures in response to rising violence, including “crude bomb detonations and arson attacks”.

It provided the warning “due to possible demonstrations, clashes, and nationwide general strikes”, while noting, “The security situation could deteriorate with little warning.”

“There is a threat of terrorism throughout the country, especially in Dhaka. Extremists have carried out attacks using improvised explosive devices and suicide bombers,” it pointed out.

The Canadian advisory added that religious minorities, including Hindus, Christians, Buddhists and secular writers including some foreigners, have been “targets of attacks”.

Alluding to politically motivated violence, it said, “Larger crowds usually gather on Friday afternoons following Jumma prayers but sudden and potentially violent clashes can take place any time. Past violent protests have resulted in thousands of casualties.”

Pointing to the national polls scheduled for February 12, it said, “Demonstrations could occur before, during, and after the elections. During this time, local authorities may strengthen security measures and impose movement restrictions.”

Earlier this month, the issue of attacks of Bangladeshi minorities was raised in the House of Commons by Conservative Party MP Mellisa Lantsman. Presenting a petition in this regard, she said that “Hindus in Bangladesh have faced escalating violence, including arson, mob attacks, sexual assault, temple demolitions and forced displacement.”