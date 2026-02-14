Bangladesh's new government may take oath on Monday: Report

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party led by Tarique Rahman marked a landslide victory in the general elections held on Thursday, February 12, as the alliance led by the party won 212 seats out of the 299 where polls were held. Now that the results are clear, the focus has shifted to when Bangladesh will get a new government. Tarique Rahman is poised to be the new Prime Minister of Bangladesh. (AFP)

The interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus wants to hand over the power to the new regime at the earliest, for which, they are making all-out preparation for the swearing-in ceremony within a day or two, reported Dhaka-based The Daily Star.

Yunus has instructed Bangladesh's Cabinet Division and law minister to set in motion the process transfer power to the new government, the report added citing multiple officials.

While Cabinet Secretary Sheikh Abdur Rashid shied away from giving a specific date for the cabinet's oath-taking, another official told Daily Star that preparations are “nearly complete for the new government to be sworn in this Monday or Tuesday.”

“It may be announced officially soon,” the official said.

The oath-taking ceremony of MPs may happen on Monday or Tuesday, and on the same day, the new Prime Minister and cabinet members may also be sworn in, another Bangladesh newspaper Prothom Alo said citing sources at the office of Muhammad Yunus.

Muhammad Yunus congratulates Tarique Rahman The leader of Bangladesh's interim administration Muhammad Yunus extended greetings to Tarique Rahman, who is poised to be the new Bangladesh PM, and congratulated him on BNP's landslide victory.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you for the overwhelming majority secured by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party under your leadership in the 13th Jatiya Sangsad election," Yunus said, as quoted by the Daily Star.

"This clear verdict of the people in the historic process of democratic transition will remain a significant milestone in ensuring the country’s constitutional and democratic continuity and institutional stability,” he added.

"I recall the ideals and state philosophy of your father, [former] president Ziaur Rahman, and the uncompromising leadership and commitment to democracy of your mother, former prime minister Khaleda Zia. I sincerely hope that their ideals and great works will illuminate your path in the days ahead,” he said.