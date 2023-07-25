Barack and Michelle Obama's personal chef Tafari Campbell found dead near their estate in mysterious circumstances

Barack and Michelle Obama's personal chef Tafari Campbell was found dead on Monday. As per reports, 45-year-old Campbell drowned near the pair's estate in Martha’s Vineyard. Chef Tafari Campbell, Barack and Michelle Obama(Twitter/Getty Images)

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Massachusetts State Police got info about a missing paddle boarder after someone saw a man “struggle to stay on the surface” before submerging under water on Sunday night. The next morning, officials found Campbell's body at a depth of about eight feet.

As per a report by Page Six, Barack and Michelle were not at their Martha’s Vineyard residence when the drowning incident happened.

The Obama family have released statement after the unfortunate death of Campbell.

“When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House — creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together. In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter,” the statement read.

“That’s why, when we were getting ready to leave the White House, we asked Tafari to stay with us, and he generously agreed. He’s been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he’s gone. Today we join everyone who knew and loved Tafari — especially his wife Sherise and their twin boys, Xavier and Savin — in grieving the loss of a truly wonderful man,” the statement read further.

Campbell's wife took to Instagram and shared a photo of him in her story, writing: “Heartbroken 💔”. She shares twin sons with her now deceased husband.

Notably, Campbell served as the sous chef in the White House kitchen while Barack was the US President for eight years. The police are conducting an investigation to ascertain the cause of Campbell's death.

Meanwhile, various conspiracy theories are doing the rounds on social media. Some tweets claim that Campbell was a good swimmer. Others are pointing to the aspect that his body was found only at a depth of eight feet when he knew how to swim and had a paddle board with him too.