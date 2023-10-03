Barack Obama's anniversary wish for 'sweetheart' Michelle, with a beaming photo

Former US President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama are celebrating their 31st wedding anniversary today. The couple, who’ve been married since 1992, took to their social media accounts on Tuesday to share sweet words in an admirable display of love. In his post, Barack shared the snap of him and his wife posing together while standing in front of a field, along with a sweet caption.

Ex-US President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama(X/ @BarackObama)

“Happy anniversary, sweetheart! @MichelleObama , you're brilliant, kind, funny, and beautiful—and I'm lucky to call you mine,” former US president wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Michelle also shared a snap of her and Barack smiling together with city skyline was captured in the background. She also shared a message in the caption about how special their relationship is.

“31 years, and a lifetime to go. I love going through life with you by my side, @BarackObama. Happy anniversary, honey!” she wrote.

The two have never shied away from sharing their love for each other online. The couple, who tied the knot in 1992, went on to welcome two daughters, Malia, 25, and Sasha, 22. Throughout their three-decade-long relationship, Obamas have spoken candidly about the challenges they faced during their relationship.

While talking about her book, The Light We Carry, in November 2022, Michelle said their marriage has never been perfect, as one of them is always needing more or giving more.

“Over the years, a lot of young people have asked me about marriage. And my response usually goes something like this: You have to prepare yourself for long stretches of discord and discomfort,” she said.

She had also described her husband Barack as her home.

Michelle said as an adult, she had lived in a number of places but had only had one real home. "My home is my family. My home is Barack," she said.